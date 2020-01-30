3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Panthers earn second place finish at Heelan Invite
Logan-Magnolia earned a second place finish at the Heelan Invitational on Jan. 25 in Sioux City.
Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz and Rex Johnsen each finished the day with titles, while Sean Thompson, Brady Thompson, and Gavin Maguire finished in third place.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia will finish the dual season on Thursday at Riverside, and will be at the Wheeler Invitational at Audubon on Saturday.
Wr: SC Heelan Invitational, 1-25-2020 @ Sioux City
Final Team Standings: 1st) Watertown, S.D. 208; 2) Logan-Magnolia 183; 3) Lincoln East 181 4) Lewis Central 122.5; 5) LeMars 115.5; 6) Westwood 108; 7) Storm Lake 107.5; 8) Aberdeen Central 102.5; 9) SC Heelan 86; 10) Sioux Falls Lincoln 53; 11) Sioux Central 43; 12) Sioux City West 37.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results
106: Jacob Downey (LM) pinned Turner Gordon (SFL), :51; was pinned by Gabe Turman (Lincoln East), 1:06; pinned Conner Peterson (LeMars), 1:25; was pinned by Bentley Williams (SFL), 2:58; pinned Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen), :30. Seventh place.
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) received bye; was pinned by Jahluv Buckhanan (SCH), 5:59; pinned Weston Everson (Watertown), :53.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Landon Olson (Sioux Central), :51; lost 9-2 decision to Brandon Bausert (Lincoln East); pinned Connor Hanson (Watertown), 1:06. Third place.
120: Hagen Heistand (LM) received bye; won 17-2 technical fall over Case Jurgens (Lincoln East); won 19-4 technical fall over Jacob McGowan (SCH); won 11-5 decision over Alex Mentzer (SFL). First place.
126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Kaleb King (LM), 1:29; ton 24-9 technical fall over Jayden Lehmann (Ww); pinned Taber Dominguez (LC), 3:32. First place.
126: Kaleb King (LM) received bye; was pinned by Wyatt Reisz (LM), 1:29; was pinned by Cael Sutton (Watertown), 3:04.
132: Harley Christensen (LM) was pinned by Brian Paul (LC), 2:34; pinned Derek Gilbert (Ww), 3:41; was pinned by Mitchel Olson (SCH), :56.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) received bye; won 14-2 major decision over Mitchel Olson (SCH); was pinned by Ty Althoff (Watertown), 1:30; pinned Brian Paul (LC), :48. Third place.
138: Gavin Maguire (LM) received bye; won 8-3 decision over Hunter Haner (Ww); lost 8-1 decision to Jaxson Waugh (Watertown); won 3-0 decision over Nick Wolf (Lewis Central). Third place.
145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) received bye; was pinned by Ben Althof (Watertown), 1:51; pinned Hunter McHugh (SCW), :50; pinned Calvin Beadle (Aberdeen), 1:24; won 15-9 decision over Braydon Steuck (Aberdeen). Fifth place.
152: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Anthony Durazo (SC), :43; pinned Nick Olesen (SL), :58; was pinned by Mac Young (Watertown), 3:37; was pinned by Chase Kammerer (Lincoln East), 5:36. Fourth place.
160: Tanner Mace (LM) received bye; was pinned by Maxwell Mayfeild (Lincoln East), :34; pinned Kaleb Johnson (SCW), :58; was pinned by Kobe Kettwig (Watertown), 4:51; pinned Braulio Munoz (Ww), 3:53. Seventh place.
170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) won 8-7 decision over Liam Cleary (SCH); won 7-5 decision over Drayden DeBoer (LeMars); was pinned by Sam Stroup (Watertown), :21; was pinned by Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown), :26. Fourth place.
182: Caleb Hiatt (LM) pinned Connor Lathrope (SC), 1:22; was pinned by Jayden Hartford (Watertown), :24; pinned Brendon Todd (SL), 4:47; was pinned by Edward Lankas (Lincoln East), 3:30; was pinned by Bryce Kwiezinski (SFL), 2:46. Eighth place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) won 13-6 decision over Brendon Todd (SL); was pinned by Colton Hoag (LeMars), 1:08; pinned Connor Lathrope (SC), 1:46; pinned Bryce Kwiezinski (SFL), :46; lost 14-5 major decision to Edward Lankas (Lincoln East). Sixth place.
195: Joe Hedger (LM) was pinned by Logan Katzer (Lewis Central), :23; received bye; lost 16-3 major decision to Dakota Deuschle (SC).
195: Kole Shepard (LM) received bye; was pinned by Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central), :26; received bye; was pinned by Dakota Deuschle (Sioux Central), :24; was pinned by Omar Hernandez (Ww), 1:50.
220: Jarett Armstrong (LM) received bye; was pinned by Gabe Barnett (SL), :46; pinned Landon Merkel (Aberdeen Central), 1:30; was pinned by Logan Mannion (SCW), :40; was pinned by Eddie Dandurand (Ww), :10.
220: Rex Johnsen (LM) received bye; pinned Eddie Dandurand (Ww), 1:08; pinned Dylan Koch (LC), 1:38; pinned Brenick Hoppe (LeMars). First place.
285: Cole Leonard (LM) received bye; pinned Connor Bockorny (Aberdeen Central), 3:34; lost 4-1 decision to Justin Otto (LeMars); pinned DeShawn Amida (SL), 2:37. Third place.
