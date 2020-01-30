3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Three Hawkeyes earn top finishes at Louisville, Neb.
West Harrison finished with three medalists at the Louisville Invitational on Jan. 25 in Louisville, Neb.
Gabe Gilgen qualified for the finals and finished in second place. Jayden McCormick added a seventh place finish, and Jon Chlupacek picked up a ninth place finish.
Up Next: West Harrison will host a home dual on Jan. 30, and finish the regular season at the Wheeler Invitational on Saturday in Audubon.
Wr: Louisville Invite, 1-25-2020 @ Louisville, Neb.
Final Team Standings: 1st) Underwood 264; 2) AHSTW 195; 3) Battle Creek 192; 4) Norris 181; 5) Malcolm 163; 6) Fillmore City 103; 7) Louisville 98; 8) Weeping Water 95; 9) Wisner-Pilger 94; 10) Sutton 72; 11) MVAOCOU 69.5; 12) JCC 57; 13) HTRS-PC 51; 14) West Harrison 30; 15) Friend 19; 16) Palmyra 6; 17) Harvard 3.
WH Hawkeyes Results
106: Jayden McCormick (WH) was pinned by Jaxson Hassler (BC), :31; was pinned by Garret Finke (BC), :41; was pinned by James Watts (Malcolm), 4:48; was pinned by Lukas Gage (Weeping Water), :20; won by forfeit. Seventh place.
113: Gabe Gilgen (WH) received bye; pinned Hunter Kreikermeier (BC), :47; was pinned by Zane Zoucha (Malcolm), 5:19; pinned Scott Marshall (Sutton), 3:15; was pinned by Niles Sollazzo (Und), 3:11. Second place.
170: Gunnar Stolz (WH) was pinned by Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU), 1:13; was pinned by Trevor Lohrmann (Malcolm), 3:28; was pinned by Anthony Palmer (Wis-Pilg), :43; was pinned by Isaac Bittner (HTRS-PC), :51; was pinned by Reed Toelle (Louisville), :24.
220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) pinned Tyson Lee (WH), 2:40; lost 11-7 decision to Zack Pasco (Malcolm); was pinned by Dylan Meyer (Norris), :09; pinned Reece Dimon (Wis-Pilg), :50; pinnd Ashton Kerwood (Sutton). Ninth place.
220: Tyson Lee (WH) was pinned by Jon Chlupacek (WH), 2:40; was pinned by Dylan Meyer (Norris), :13; was pinned by Zack Pasco (Malcolm), 2:58; received bye; received bye.
