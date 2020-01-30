3Ws: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Diggins takes state runner-up finish
Logan-Magnolia’s Olivia Diggins earned a state runner-up finish at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships held at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Jan 24 and 25 in Waverly.
This was Diggins second straight year competing at the state meet, and her second consecutive finish in the state finals. Lo-Ma’s Catrina Sears picked up a pair of wins.
Missouri Valley’s Maddy Buffum earned a pair of wins.
Wr: IWCOA State Wrestling Meet: 1-24, 1-25 @ Waverly
Missouri Valley Results
152: Maddy Buffum (MV) pinned Josie Jecklin (Epworth Western Dubuque), 3:22; won 11-7 decision over Alli Schaffer (Waterloo West); lost 3-2 decision to Teegan Sulentich (Washington); lost 8-4 decision to Sophie Degner (Algona).
Logan-Magnolia Results
120: Catrina Sears (LM) was pinned by Grace Burke (Dubuque Wahlert), 1:55; received bye; pinned Katie Murdock (Anamosa), 1:41; was pinned by Kyla Foy (Waverly Shell Rock), 5:18.
138: Olivia Diggins (LM) received bye; pinned Josie Matgen (LeMars), 1:19; won 9-1 major decision over Moorea Brown (CPU); pinned Trinity Rodgers (LM), 4:25; won 9-4 decision over Macy Smith (Waverly Shell Rock); lost 2-1 decision to Jannell Avila (Libson). Second place.
