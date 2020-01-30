3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Haynes, McIlnay lead Big Reds at John J. Harris
Missouri Valley finished with six medalists at the John J. Harris Invitational on Jan. 24-25 in Corning. The Big Reds picked up a sixth place finish in the final team standings.
Nick Haynes picked up a second place finish, Eric McIlnay finished in third place, while Andrew Bowman and Drake Anderson each finished in fourth place.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will finish the regular season at a dual in Clarinda on Thursday, and the Wheeler Invitational in Audubon on Saturday.
Wr: 65th John J. Harris Invititational, 1-24, 1-25-2020 @ Corning
Final Team Standings: 1st) Winterset 213.5; 2) Atlantic-CAM 164.5; 3) Creston-Orient-Macksburg 162.5; 4) Red Oak 158.5; 5) Mount Ayr 115; 6) Missouri Valley 113; 7) Riverside 108; 8) Clarinda, Panorama 93; 10) Tri-Center 86; 11) Nodaway Valley 80; 12) Bedford/Lenox 72.5; 13) Central Decatur 59.5; 14) East Mills 58; 15) Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center 48; 16) Wayne 30; 17) Osceola Clarke/Murray 29; 18) Southwest Valley 25; 19) Southwest Valley 19; 20) Griswold 7; 21) Clarinda Academy 0.
MV Big Reds Results
106: Max Collier (MV) was pinned by Tyler Conn (TC), 5:41; pinned Jamie Thorpe (Pan), 1:11; was pinned by Brandon Erp (RO), 1:28.
113: Andrew Bowman (MV) pinned Andrew Laramy (EM), :21; was pinned by Aybren Moore (Atlantic), 5:14; pinned Logan Hastings (Clarinda Academy), :35; pinned Ethan Dormina (Clarke), :34; won 5-1 decision over Chase Sandholm (RO); lost 6-1 decision to Aybren Moore (Atlantic). Fourth place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) was pinned by Jonathon Erp (RO), 1:21; received bye; was pinned by Logan Christe (Pan), 1:00.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) lost 6-4 decision to Kaedon Lindsay (Clar); won 16-0 technical fall over Mason Schroeder (Clar. Acad); won 7-3 decision over Devin Adams (Central Decatur); pinned Jakson Cobb (Wayne), 4:55; was pinned by Keegan Jensen (Winterset), :57; won 10-9 decision over Jaxson Christensen (Nod. Valley). Fifth place.
132: Blake Radke (MV) was pinned by Kale Downey (Clarinda), 1:56; won 18-3 technical fall over Trey Fooken (Mt. Ayr); pinned Layne Ettleman (SWI), 5:38; was pinned by Terrance Sheley (Bed/Len), :33;
138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Ryan Fees (Pan), 3:57; lost 11-2 major decision to Trae Ehlen (Mt. Ayr); pinned Isaac Grundman (Bed/Len), 3:12; lost 16-0 technical fall to Nolan Moore (Riv);
145: Eric McIlnay (MV) received bye; lost 7-3 decision to Jaydon Knight (Mt. Ayr); pinned Tay VanDyne (Wayne), 3:00; pinned Colton Hauschild (SWI), 2:00; won 7-5 sudden victory over Keaton Street (Creston); won 9-3 decision over Jaydon Knight (Mt. Ayr). Third place.
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Brayton Chesnut (Creston), 5:02; was pinned by Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic), 1:23; lost 1-0 decision to Zander Reed (Central Decatur).
160: Drake Anderson (MV) received bye; pinned Landon Goodenberger (Pan), :56; was pinned by Justin McCunn (RO), 1:24; won 8-6 decision over Hayden Green (Creston); lost 9-5 decision to Austin Wilson (Nod. Valley). Fourth place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) received bye; lost 12-3 major decision to Cole Ridenour (Clar); pinned Austin Seaton (Crest), 1:35; pinned Andi Gonzalez (Mt. Ayr), 5:38; lost 10-8 ultimate tiebreaker to Bruce Lukehart (RO); was pinned by Brady Barringer (Winterset), 1:39. Sixth place.
182: Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Brady Langloss (Wayne), 2:42; pinned Jakob Childs (Clarinda), 1:15; lost 5-2 decision to Jackson Kinsella (Creston). Second place.
220: Kadin Bonham (MV) was pinned by James Hein (Pan), 1:45; pinned Austin Long (Cent. Dec.), 1:49; was pinned by Seth Butler (Gris), 3:20.
