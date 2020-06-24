“The Night Watchman” moving and inspiring
“The Night Watchman”
Louise Erdrich
HarperCollins
ISBN 978-0-06-267118-9
“The Night Watchman” is a captivating novel by Louise Erdrich, based on her grandfather Patrick Gourneau’s successful fight to ward off efforts to “emancipate” the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa of North Dakota.
At the heart of the story is Thomas Wazhashk, humble night watchman in a jewel bearing plant. Thomas unearths the real intent of federal legislation that would disenfranchise the Turtle Mountain Chippewa from their land and way of life.
Another major character is Patrice ‘Pixie’ Paranteau, a young woman just coming of age who works in the same plant as her Uncle Thomas and who is the object of the affections of local high school math teacher and coach “Hay Stack” Barnes.
It is not Hay Stack who draws Patrice’s affections, though, but Wood Mountain, Hay Stack’s prize protégé and boxer. Barnes persuades Wood Mountain to take part in a grueling fight, with the gate receipts going toward paying for a Turtle Mountain delegation who travel to Washington, D.C., to fight the termination bill written by Senator Arthur W. Watkins.
Patrice is also driven to learn what happened to her sister Vera who disappeared in Minneapolis, leaving her baby with friends. Through the course of learning what happened to her sister, Patrice experiences life as a ‘waterjack’ in a seedy nightclub. By her own fierce vigilance she fights off the same forces that sent her sister into the arms of human traffickers.
Millie Cloud, a graduate sociology student, a secondary character, also plays an important role in the novel. Millie’s research of the Turtle Mountain people is key in the delegation’s presentation to Washington lawmakers. All but completely absorbed into white culture, Millie rediscovers her Chippewa roots and, like her fellow warriors, fights for the rights of her people.
Patrice joins the delegation to Washington, only to return to discover that Wood Mountain has found someone else to take her place… someone else very important to her.
Erdrich accomplishes many things in this novel. She weaves seemingly disparate strands into a tightly woven rope at the end. She also shows how common people can accomplish great things when they work together. And, perhaps even greater, she shows the resilience of the Chippewa people and their refusal to be daunted.
This is a wonderfully inspiring novel by a master storyteller who will draw you in and not let you go until the very end.
(Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville. His author page is amazon.com/author/michaeltidemann.)
