Finucan biography reads like hard-edged fiction
“Wild Counselor”
Jim Finucan
Lighthouse Point Press
ISBN 9780979299834
Writing a coming-of-age novel can be tricky. In the wrong hands, an adult writing of some past event in his or her adolescence can often be self-centered or maudlin or even preachy.
That is certainly not the case, however, with “Wild Counselor” by Jim Finucan of Merrill, Wis.
Finucan’s poignant memoir shows how 11-year-old Jamie Finucan acts as the lone tether of reality to his father, a former attorney, who has plunged into mental illness and homelessness.
Finucan’s memoir also shows how young Jamie matures from boy to a young man as he and his brothers try to cope with the loss of their father as they scramble to reform their own identity.
Despite his homelessness, Jamie’s father, Pat, still takes on a father’s role, the one thing he never abandoned. A good example was when Jamie told his father about a bully.
“This was one of the times I had presented him a problem, and he rushed to my assistance, in whatever way he could, even if there was nothing that he could do. He would do that countless times through my life until he died. My dad was champion of my life.”
Homelessness did not keep Pat from wanting to help others. As he said to Jamie, “One of the worst things about having nothing is that you can offer no real help to those around you, and that’s what we’re called to do.”
Jamie’s story goes beyond his father, though. It also tells how he develops the courage to face bullies and the strange but welcome feelings he has for Trish, who returns his interest in her. Unfortunately, Trish is the daughter of a man who shot through a window, narrowly missing Jamie’s father. All were circumstances that made Jamie, now Jim, the man he is today.
“That summer I learned there is a reckoning. I am not the same person leaving the summer as I was going into it. I could touch a loss of naivety someplace inside. I had aged, and felt it for the first time. I played out the remaining days of that summer knowing I was leaving the boy behind.”
This is a wonderful memoir that brings home what homelessness means to people in America. It demands a sequel.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go toward building a homeless shelter in Merrill, Wis.
(Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His author page is amazon.com/author/michaeltidemann.)
