Grapplers take first step toward state meet
Harrison County advances 18 to District Wrestling
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Logan-Magnolia finished with 10 sectional champions on their way to claiming the Class 1A Sectional Wrestling title on Feb. 7 in Missouri Valley. This was the Panthers third sectional title in the last four years, and 27th in school history.
Lo-Ma and Missouri Valley met in the finals in five matches, with the Panthers’ Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Bryce Hudnut and Briar Reisz taking first place honors. Jacob Downey, Hagen Heistand, Gavin Maguire, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt all claimed first place titles as well. With the Panthers sectional title, they qualified for the Regional Team Dual for the fourth time in the last five years.
Missouri Valley trailed West Monona by one point entering the final match of the day. Missouri Valley needed a win to secure a spot in the regional team duals. MV’s Connor Murray bounced back from a semifinal defeat to knock off the top-seeded Hunter Soll of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute, sending the Big Reds to the regional dual qualifying meet for the fourth straight year. The Big Reds finished the day with seven district qualifiers, including Nick Haynes as sectional champion. Murray, Gage Clausen, Eric McIlnay, Sam Kyle, Zavier Trovato, and Andrew Bowman picked up second place finishes.
Woodbine’s Jack Nelson qualified for the district meet for the second straight season.
West Harrison’s Gabe Gilgen earned a third place finish, while Jon Chlupacek added a fifth place finish.
Up Next: The Class 1A Distict Tournament will be held on Feb. 15 in Mapleton. The top two place winners at the District Meet advance to the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships from Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Results
2-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia (10) 278; 2) Missouri Valley (7) 213; 3) West Monona (6) 211; 4) Tri-Center (3) 110; 5) MVAOCOU (1) 92; 6) Woodbine (1) 90; 7) West Harrison 26. (2020 District Meet Qualifiers)
Area Results
Missouri Valley Results
106: Parker Ferris (MV) received bye; was pinned by Landon Hansen (WM), 2:12; received bye. Third place.
113: *Andrew Bowman (MV) received bye; pinned Gabe Gilgen (WH), 3:40; lost 11-3 major decision to Sean Thompson (LM). Second place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) won by medical forfeit; lost 17-2 technical fall to Hagen Heistand (LM); was pinned by A’Ryan White (WM), 2:54. Fourth place.
126: *Zavier Trovato (MV) received bye; pinned Tanner Nelson (TC), :54; lost 24-9 technical fall decision to Wyatt Reisz (LM). Second place.
132: *Sam Kyle (MV) received bye; won 13-3 major decision over Evan Meadows (WM); lost 9-3 decision to Brady Thompson (LM). Second place.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) received bye; lost 6-1 decision to Kaden Broer (WM); pinned Nate Wright (W), 1:43. Third place.
145: *Eric McIlnay (MV) received bye; pinned EJ Hildreth (WM), 3:59; lost 9-8 decision to Bryce Hudnut (LM). Second place.
152: *Gage Clausen (MV) received bye; won 6-3 decision over Clyde Hildreth (WM); lost 12-4 major decision to Briar Reisz (LM). Second place.
160: Drake Anderson (MV) received bye; lost 15-8 decision to Jordan Kerger (LM); was pinned by Devin Monahan (WM), 1:57. Fourth place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) received bye; lost 6-3 decision to Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU); pinned Carter Nichols (WM), 3:29. Third place.
182: *Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Cole Behrens (MVAOCOU), :17; pinned Sendeska Kalskett (WM), 1:23. First place.
195: Jace Coenen (MV) received bye; was pinned by Gavin Heim (TC), 1:06; pinned Joe Hedger (LM), 1:58. Third place.
220: Kaden Bonham (MV) won 8-5 decision over Jon Chlupacek (WH); was pinned by Rex Johnsen (LM), :31; lost 10-4 decision to Hudson Barnum (W). Fourth place.
285: *Connor Murray (LM) pinned Jacob Allen (W), :21; was pinned by Barret Pitt (LM), :42; pinned Alex Ausdemore (TC), 3:31; won 5-0 decision over Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU). Second place.
*2020 District Meet Qualifiers.
Logan-Magnolia Results
106: *Jacob Downey (LM) received bye; received bye; pinned Landon Hansen (WM), 1:33. First place.
113: *Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Micah Farrens (WM), 1:18; won 11-3 major decision over Andrew Bowman (MV). First place.
120: *Hagen Heistand (LM) received bye; won 17-2 technical fall over Jacob Polzin (MV); won 20-5 technical fall over Conner Atkisson (TC). First place.
126: *Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned William Gibson (WM), 1:45; won 24-9 technical fall over Zavier Trovato (MV). First place.
132: *Brady Thompson (LM) received bye; won 18-2 technical fall over Ethan Flaharty (TC); won 9-3 decision over Sam Kyle (MV). First place.
138: *Gavin Maguire (LM) received bye; pinned Nate Wright (W), :35; pinned Kaden Broer (WM), 2:48. First place.
145: *Bryce Hudnut (LM) received bye; pinned Rashon Noye (TC), 4:44; won 9-8 decision over Eric McIlnay (MV). First place.
152: *Briar Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Jerry Malone (W), 1:57; won 12-4 major decision over Gage Clausen (MV). First place.
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Luke Hundtofte (TC), :24; won 15-8 decision over Drake Anderson (MV); was pinned by Jack Nelson (W), :2:20; was pinned by Devin Monahan (WM), 1:02. Third place.
170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) was pinned by Carter Nichols (WM), 5:28; received bye; pinned Myles Barnum (W), :50. Fifth place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) received bye; was pinned by Sendeska Kalskett (WM), 5:45; won by medical forfeit; won by forfeit. Third place.
195: Joe Hedger (LM) pinned Hunter Dixon (MVAOCO), 1:57; was pinned by Darius Gashe (WM), :42; was pinned by Jace Coenen (MV), 1:58. Fourth place.
220: *Rex Johnsen (LM) received bye; pinned Kaden Bonham (MV), :31; pinned Megaeska Kalskett (WM), :57. First place.
285: *Barret Pitt (LM) received bye; pinned Connor Murray (LM), :42; pinned Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU), 2:09. First place.
*2020 District Meet Qualifiers.
West Harrison Results
113: Gabe Gilben (WH) received bye; was pinned by Andrew Bowman (MV), 3:40; pinned Micah Ferrens (WM), 2:54. Third place.
120: Lilly Flint (WH) lost by injury default; received bye; lost by injury default. Fourth place.
220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) lost 8-5 decision to Kaden Bonham (MV); received bye; pinned Adam Mitchell (MVAOCOU), 1:44. Fifth place.
Woodbine Results
126: Cameron Cline (W) lost 8-7 decision to Tanner Nelson (TC); received bye; pinned TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU), 3:15. Fifth place.
132: Colton Walsh (W) lost 9-1 major decision to Evan Meadows (WM); received bye; lost 13-2 major decision to Drew Oberreuter (MVAOCOU). Sixth place.
138: Nate Wright (W) won 8-3 decision over Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU); was pinned by Gavin Maguire (LM), :35; was pinned by Fred Veatch (MV), 1:43. Fourth place.
145: Jeremiah Kroll (W) was pinned by Rashon Noye (TC), :22; received bye; received bye. Fifth place.
152: Jerry Malone (W) pinned Jaxson Welte (MVAOCOU), 3:12; was pinned by Briar Reisz (LM), 1:57; was pinned by Clyde Hildreth (WM), 1:03. Fourth place.
160: *Jack Nelson (W) received bye; pinned Devin Monahan (WM), 2:27; pinned Jordan Kerger (LM), 2:20. First place.
170: Myles Barnum (W) was pinned by Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU), :56; received bye; was pinned by Dylan Oviatt (LM), :50. Sixth place.
182: Nathan Colwell (W) was pinned by Cole Behrens (MVAOCOU), 1:42; received bye; received bye. Fifth place.
220: Hudson Barnum (W) pinned Adam Mitchell (MVAOCOU), 2:42; was pinned by Megaeska Kalskett (WM), 1:16; won 10-4 decision over Kaden Bonham (MV). Third place.
285: Jacob Allen (W) was pinned by Connor Murray (MV), :21; received bye; was pinned by Nathan Carrigan (WM), 2:27. Sixth place.
*2020 District Meet Qualifiers.
