Beef producers and commercial transporters still have an opportunity to get their BQA Transportation certification for 2020.
The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Cherokee County are hosting a “wrap-up” BQA transportation training on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Cherokee County Extension Office in Cherokee. The training will be 10 a.m. to noon.
According to Beth Doran, ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist, this is a great time for those without the certification to attend.
“BQAT certification will be a part of doing business," she said. "Any individual directly delivering cattle to major packers will have to provide BQAT certification prior to unloading cattle.”
This workshop is one of six conducted in northwest Iowa. The completed workshops already have certified 133 transporters who collectively haul more than 8,250 loads of cattle yearly – proof that the transporters are committed in providing quality transportation to ensure high-quality beef for the consumer.
Preregister by calling the Cherokee County Extension Office at 712-225-6196.
For more information, see the flyer on the Iowa Beef Center website, iowabeefcenter.org. Participants also may contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
BQAT is available online at no cost anytime, visit www.bqa.org/programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.