3Ws: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Tigers fifth at East Mills
Woodbine had a solid effort in their final meet of the regular season, as they gained a fifth place finish at the East Mills Invitational on Saturday in Hastings.
Eight of the nine Tigers finished the day with medals. Woodbine was led by Cameron Cline who earned a first place finish, while Nate Wright earned a third place finish. Nathan Colwell and Jerry Malone added fifth place finishes.
Up Next: Woodbine will be at the Class 1A Sectional Meet in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Wr: East Mills Invitational, 2-1-2020 @ Hastings
Final Teams Standings: 1st) Archbishop Bergan 196.5; 2nd) Treynor 171; 3) Tarkio 136; 4th) East Mills 121; 5th) Woodbine 103; 6th) Southwest Valley 88; 7th) MVAOCOU 85; 8th) Southwest Iowa 82.5; 9th) East Union 54.5; 10th) Griswold 18.
Woodbine Results
126: Cameron Kline (W) pinned Griffin Helgenberger (Bergan), 1:53; won 5-3 sudden victory over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU); won 10-3 decision over Jonas Keay (Trey). First place.
132: Colton Walsh (W) was pinned by Layne Ettleman (SWI), :57; received bye; pinned Jaden Clark (Tarkio), 1:58; lost 19-3 technical fall to Ettleman (SWI). Fourth place.
138: Nate Wright (W) pinned Marshall Knapp (Sw Vly), 4:27; was pinned by Carter Holecek (Tarkio), 1:26; won by default; won 8-5 decision over Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU). Third place.
152: Jerry Malone (W) pinned Devin Fichter (SWI), 3:15; was pinned by Jackson Wray (EM), 2:37; lost 12-5 decision to Andrew Fellers (Bergan); pinned Jaxsen Welte (MVAOCOU), :57. Fifth place.
160: Jack Nelson (W) won 16-2 major decision over Joseph Thompson (SWI); pinned Mathew Johnston (Sw Vly), 2:37; lost 19-3 technical fall to Dylan Marchand (Bergan). Second place.
170: Myles Barnum (W) was pinned by Koa McIntyre (Bergan), 1:14; was pinned by Caleb Illiff (Trey), 1:35.
182: Nathan Colwell (W) was pinned by Cameron Nance (Tarkio), :29; won 14-4 major decision over Zellan Hurst (Bergan); was pinned by Cole Behrens (MVAOCOU), 2:55; pinned Cody Robb (Est. Union), :53. Fifth place.
220: Hudson Barnum (W) was pinned by Tallen Myers (Swst. Vly), 1:17; pinned Adam Mitchell (MVAOCOU), 1:39; pinned Jayden Umberger (Tarkio), 3:28; was pinned by Seth Butler (Gris), 1:13. Fourth place.
285: Jacob Allen (W) was pinned by Brock Fox (Trey), :36; received bye; was pinned by Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU), :39; was pinned by Anthony Dalfer (Swst. Vly), 3:54. Sixth place.
