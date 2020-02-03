Squared Circle
West Harrison wins first dual of season
West Harrison topped Griswold, 30-18, for their first dual win of the season on Jan. 28 in Griswold.
Gabe Gilgen and Tyson Lee picked up a pair of wins for the Hawkeyes.
Up Next: West Harrison will be at the Wheeler Invitational on Saturday to close out the regular season. The Hawkeyes will be at the Class 1A Sectional at Missouri Valley on Feb. 8.
Wr Dual: 1-28-2020 @ Griswold
West Harrison 18 Bedford Lenox 54
106: Mizael Gomez (B/L) pinned Jayden McCormick, :53; 113: Gabe Gilgen (WH) pinned Chance Valenzuela, 1:33; 126: Lily Flint (WH) won by forfeit; 160: Andrew Kennan (B/L) pinned Gunnar Stolz, 2:53; 220: Tyson Lee (WH) won by forfeit; 285: Devin Whipple (B/L) pinned Jon Chlupacek, ;21. WH Dual Record: 0-8.
West Harrison 30 Griswold 18
106: McCormick (WH) won by forfeit; 113: Gilgen (WH) won by forfeit; 120: Open; 126: Flint (WH) won by forfeit; 132: Open; 138: Jeremy Sheeder (Gris) won by forfeit; 145: Open;
152: Open; 160: Stolz (WH) won by forfeit; 170: Open; 182: Open; 195: Sam Olson (Gris) won by forfeit; 220: Seth Butler (Gris) pinned Chlupacek, 1:28; 285: Tyson Lee (WH) won by forfeit. WH Dual Record: 1-8.
