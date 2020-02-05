3Ws: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Panthers, Big Reds dominate Wheeler Invite, again
Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley finished the day atop the final team standings at the Wheeler Invitational on Feb. 1 in Audubon.
The Panthers won the tournament for the third straight year (2018, 2019, 2020). Lo-Ma’s Jacob Downey, Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Bryce Hudnut, Gavin Maguire, Hagen Heistand, and Barret Pitt all claimed championships on the day. Kaleb King, Harley Christensen, Tanner Mace and Kole Shepard added third place finishes.
The Big Reds, who won the tournament three straight (2015, 2016, 2017) before the Panthers, also had a standout day for second place. Jon Johnson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen all finished in first place, while Zavier Trovato, Fred Veatch, and Connor Murray added second place finishes. Sam Kyle and Kadin Bonham added third place finishes.
West Harrison finished the day with two medalists, as Jon Chlupacek picked up a fourth place finish, and Gunnar Stolz added a fifth place.
Up Next: Missouri Valley, West Harrison, and Logan-Magnolia will be at the Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Meet in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Wr: Wheeler Invitational, 2-1-2020 @ Audubon
Final Teams Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 298.5; 2) Missouri Valley 227; 3) East Sac County 140; 4) Audubon 95; 5th) Atlantic-CAM JV 67; 6th) Colins-Maxwell 44; 7th) West Harrison 19.
AREA RESULTS
Missouri Valley Results
106: Brad Ortner (MV) was pinned by Cruz Weaver (Atl-CAM), 1:53; received bye; lost 5-0 decision to Clevi Johnson (Atl-CAM); was pinned by Weaver (Atl-CAM), 2:58. Sixth place.
106: Max Collier (MV) was pinned by Tarick Rowe (LM), 1:19; was pinned by Carter Davis (C-M), :41.
113: Andrew Bowman (MV) pinned Garrett Ortner (ESC), 2:35; received bye; was pinned by Sean Thompson (LM), 1:33.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) lost 16-1 technical fall to Hagen Heistand (LM); received bye; pinned Jacob Pierick (C-M), 1:42; was pinned by Kaleb King (LM), 1:26. Fourth place.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) received bye; won 12-4 major decision over Harley Christensen (LM); lost 25-10 technical fall to Wyatt Reisz (LM). Second place.
132: Sam Kyle (MV) received bye; lost 8-2 decision to Brady Thompson (LM), received bye; pinned Joseph Butcher (C-M). Third place.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) received bye; pinned Jacob Fetter (LM), 1:10; was pinned by Gavin Maguire (LM), 1:34. Second place.
145: Eric McIlnay (MV) received bye; lost 13-12 decision to Dawson Mack (ESC); was pinned by Keegan Diest (Aud), 1:08; received bye. Fifth place.
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Karson Croghan (Atl-CAM), 2:57; pinned Maxwell Jessen (ESC), 3:14; lost 14-5 major decision to Briar Reisz (LM). Second place.
160: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Will Munger (ESC), :36; was pinned by Nathan Pobanz (ESC), 3:01; received bye; was pinned by Tanner Mace (LM), 5:38. Fourth place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) received bye; pinned Kobie Otten (Aud), 1:08; pinned Dylan Oviatt (LM), 3:22. First place.
182: Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Caleb Hiatt (LM), 1:17; pinned Colben Chase (LM), 1:07. First place.
195: Jace Coenen (MV) received bye; pinned Kole Shepard (LM), :22; pinned Joe Hedger (LM), :22. First place.
220: Kadin Bonham (MV) pinned Ruger Meeker (LM), 3:58; was pinned by Rex Johnsen (LM), :47; pinned Reese Oglesbee (Atl-CAM), 2:00; pinned Jon Chlupacek (WH), 3:12. Third place.
285: Connor Murray (MV) pinned Klayton Dickman (LM), 1:45; pinned Kipp Corbin (ESC), 4:32; lost 3-2 decision to Barret Pitt (LM). Second place.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results
106: Jacob Downey (LM) received bye; pinned Cruz Weaver (Atl-CAM), 1:24; pinned Tarick Rowe (LM), 3:53. First place.
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Max Collier (MV), 1:19; won 14-5 major decision over Clevi Johnson (Atl-CAM); was pinned by Jacob Downey (LM), 3:53. Second place.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Garret Ortner (ESC), :44; pinned Andrew Bowman (MV), 1:33. First place.
120: Hagen Heistand (LM) won 16-1 technical fall over Jacob Polzin (MV); pinned James Newton (LM), :33; won 20-5 technical fall over Peyton Wunschel (ESC). First place.
120: James Newton (LM) received bye; was pinned by Hagen Heistand (LM), :33; was pinned by Kaleb King (LM) :32; was pinned by Jacob Pierick (C-M). :03. Sixth place.
120: Kaleb King (LM) was pinned by Peyton Wunschel (ESC), 1:29; pinned Lily Flint (WH), :49; pinned James Newton (LM), :32; pinned Jacob Polzin (MV), 1:26. Third place.
126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Clayton Leslie (C-M), 1:39; won 25-10 technical fall over Zavier Trovato (MV). First place.
126: Harley Christensen (LM) received bye; lost 12-4 major decision to Zavier Trovato (MV); pinned Wyatt Thorpe (ESC), 1:35; pinned Clayton Leslie (C-M). 3:52. Third place.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Zachary Olson (Atl-CAM), 1:46; won 8-2 decision over Sam Kyle (MV); was pinned by Nate Thomsen (ESC), 4:50. Second place.
138: Jacob Fetter (LM) received bye; was pinned by Fred Veatch (MV), 1:10; was pinned by Jonathan Arter (ESC), 2:49; received bye. Fifth place.
138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Jonathan Arter (ESC), 1:14; pinned Brent Masker (Atl-CAM), :58; pinned Fred Veatch (MV), 1:34. First place.
145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) pinned Keegan Diest (Aud), :34; pinned Lane Barber (Aud), :36; pinned Dawson Mack (ESC), 2:19. First place.
152; Briar Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Chandler Quirk (ESC), 3:29; won 14-5 major decision over Gage Clausen (MV). First place.
160: Tanner Mace (LM) received bye; was pinned by Javyn Bladt (Aud), :50; pinned Will Munger (ESC), :47; pinned Drake Anderson (MV), 5:38. Third place.
170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Gunnar Stolz (WH), 3:25; won 11-3 major decision over Cole Park (Atlantic-CAM); was pinned by Jon Johnson (MV), 3:22. Second place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) received bye; pinned Cooper Nielsen (Aud), 1:45; was pinned by Nick Haynes (MV), 1:07. Second place.
182: Caleb Hiatt (LM) received bye; was pinned by Nick Haynes (MV), 1:17; pinned Ty Eblen (Atl-CAM), 2:51; was pinned by Cooper Nielsen (Aud), 1:30. Fourth place.
195: Joe Hedger (LM) pinned Kole Shepard (LM), 2:26; received bye; was pinned by Jace Coenen (MV), :22. Second place.
195: Kole Shepard (LM) was pinned by Joe Hedger (LM), 2:26; was pinned by Jace Coenen (MV), :22; received bye. Third place.
220: Ruger Meeker (LM) was pinned by Kadin Bonham (MV), 3:46; was pinned by Jon Chlupacek (WH), 1:06.
220: Rex Meeker (LM) pinned Jon Chlupacek (WH), :36; pinned Kadin Bonham (MV), :47; was pinned by Luke Mosinski (Aud), 1:14. Second place.
220: Jarett Armstrong (MV) pinned Reese Oglesbee (Atl-CAM), :55; was pinned by Luke Mosinski (Aud), 1:08; was pinned by Jon Chlupacek (WH), 2:47; pinned Reese Oglesbee (Atl-CAM), 1:00. Fifth place.
285: Barret Pitt (LM) received bye; won 3-2 decision over Cole Leonard (LM); won 3-2 decision over Connor Murray (MV). First place.
285: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Justin Rupnow (ESC), 1:48; lost 3-2 decision to Barret Pitt (LM); pinned Klayton Dickman (LM), 2:50; was pinned by Kipp Corbin (ESC), :56. Fourth place.
285: Klayton Dickman (LM) was pinned by Connor Murray (MV), 1:45; received bye; was pinned by Cole Leonard (LM), 2:50; was pinned by Justin Rupnow (ESC), 5:31. Sixth place.
WH Hawkeyes Results
120: Lily Flint (WH) was pinned by Jacob Pierick (C-M), 1:24; was pinned by Kaleb King (LM), :49.
170: Gunnar Stolz (WH) was pinned by Dylan Oviatt (LM), 3:25; received bye; was pinned by Kobie Otten (Aud), 1:31; received bye. Fifth place.
220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) was pinned by Rex Johnsen (LM), :36; pinned Ruger Meeker (LM), 1:06; pinned Jarret Armstrong (LM), 2:47; was pinned by Kadin Bonham (MV), 3:12. Fourth place.
