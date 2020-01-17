Squared Circle
Panthers top T-C, WCV
Logan-Magnolia recorded a pair of dual victories with wins over Tri-Center (61-15) and West Central Valley (61-17) on Jan. 9 at Tri-Center.
Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Jordan Kerger, Dylan Oviatt, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt scored two wins apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (16-0) will return to dual action on Thursday in Logan for Senior Night. The Panthers head to the Perry Invitational on Saturday.
Wr. Dual: 1-9-2020 @ Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia 61 Tri-Center 15
106: Taylor Conn (LM) won 10-7 decision over Jacob Downey; 113: Tarick Rowe (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Sean Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) won 30-15 technical fall over Connor Attkisson; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Tanner Nelson, 2:45; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Ethan Flaharty, 2:48; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won 18-4 major decision over Rashon Noye;
152: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Schuyler Kurtzuba, :44; 160: Tanner Mace (LM) pinned Ethan Chmelka, :50; 170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Luke Hundtofte, 1:51; 182: Gavin Heim (TC) won by forfeit; 195: Tristan Vorthmann (TC) pinned Kole Shepard, :33; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won 14-2 major decision over Alex Ausdemore.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 15-0
Logan-Magnolia 61 West Central Valley 17
106: Downey (LM) pinned West Sackett, 1:16; 113: Wesley Ganoe (WCV) pinned Rowe, 3:22; 120: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Domanic Mullins, :31; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won 9-2 decision over Justin Garcia; 132: B. Thompson (LM) pinned Wyatt Clemetson (WCV), 1:06; 138: Maguire pinned Weston Pote, 1:25; 145: Hudnut (LM) won 15-5 major decision over Braiden Beane.
152: Kerger (LM) pinned Blaise Beane, 3:20; 160: Brayden Miller (WCV) won 25-8 technical fall over Mace; 170: Oviatt (LM) won by forfeit; 182: Colben Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Ayden Phippen (WCV) pinned Shepard, 4:41; 220: Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Camden Steele, 1:46.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 16-0
