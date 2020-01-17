Squared Circle
Missouri Valley pins down 11th dual win
Missouri Valley posted three dual wins earlier this week. They defeated Treynor (54-19) and West Monona (45-27) in Monday’s dual in Onawa. In Tuesday’s home dual, the Big Reds topped Sioux City Heelan (48-33) to secure their third dual win of the week.
MV seniors Jacob Polzin, Sam Kyle, Jon Johnson and Nick Haynes were honored in their final home regular season match of the season for senior night. Senior cheerleaders Julia Janssen and Maddy Lager were also honored.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (11-3) will be at the Kuemper Duals on Saturday in Carroll. Next week, the Big Reds will be at a dual in Clarinda on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Wr. Dual, 1-13-2020 @ Onawa
Missouri Valley 54 Treynor 19
106: Max Collier (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Brad Ortner (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Kayden Dirks (Trey) pinned Jacob Polzin, 3:53; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned Jacob Hrasky, 5:27; 132: Duncan Clark (Trey) won 11-2 major decision over Blake Radke; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Jacob Pote, 1:00; 145: Eric McIlnay (MV) won 6-0 decision over Mitch Lutz;
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Carson Burhenne, 1:33; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Kyle Moss, 1:01; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) won 16-10 decision over Caleb Illiff; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Daniel Gregory, 1:09; 195: Corey Coleman (Trey) pinned Jace Coenen, 4:33; 220: Kaden Bonham (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Brock Fox (Trey) won 5-3 decision over Connor Murray.
Big Reds Dual Record: 9-3
JV Matches
132: Alexis Manzo (MV) lost 5-4 decision to Jonas Keay (Trey); pinned Miles Nichols (Trey), 1:12.
145: John Mass (MV) was pinned by Gabe Cain (Trey), 4:48;
152: Owen Town (MV) lost 7-1 decision to Evan Smith (Trey).
170: Shane Sinclaire (MV) pinned Aiden Kennedy (Trey), 4:44.
195: Owen Moyer (MV) pinned Caden Hill (Trey), :48.
Missouri Valley 45 West Monona 27
106: Collier (MV) pinned Landon Hansen, 4:39; 113: Micah Farrens (WM) pinned Ortner, 2:35; 120: A’Ryan White (WM) pinned Polzin, 1:55; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) won 9-2 decision over William Gibson; 132: Blake Radke (MV) won 13-11 decision over Evan Meadows; 138: Veatch (MV) pinned Kaden Broer, :33; 145: EJ Hildreth (WM) won 4-3 decision over McIlnay;
152: Clausen (MV) pinned Clyde Hildreth, 2:56; 160: Anderson (MV) won 15-12 decision over Devin Monahan; 170: Johnson (MV) pinned Carter Nichols, 3:29; 182: Haynes (MV) pinned Sendeska Kelskit, 1:00; 195: Darius Gashe (WM) pinned Coenen, :41; 220: Mega Kelskit (WM) pinned Bonham, 3:55; 285: Murray (MV) won by forfeit.
Big Reds Dual Record: 10-3.
JV Matches
132: Alexis Manzo (MV) pinned Cole Disney, :58;
138: Cody Gilpin (MV) pinned Cole Halverson, 3:04;
152: Owen Town (MV) was pinned by Carter Struble, :44;
195: Owen Moyer (MV) was pinned by Nathan Carrigan, 1:14.
Wr. Dual: 1-14-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 48 Sioux City Heelan 33
106: Jahluv Bucklan (SCH) pinned Collier, 1:22; 113: Andrew Bowman (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Jacob McGowan (SCH) pinned Jacob Polzin, 1:17; 126: Ethan Deleon (SCH) won 7-3 decision over Trovato; 132: Mitchel Olson (SCH) pinned Radke, 4:57; 138: Nick McGowan (SCH) pinned Veatch, 2:51; 145: McIlnay (MV) pinned Radyn Neal, :57.
152: Clausen (MV) pinned Bryce Harpenau, 1:43; 160: Anderson (MV) pinned Carter Aldrich, 5:19; 170: Johnson (MV) pinned Liam Cleary, 2:25; 182: Haynes (MV) pinned Colby Wilmesherr, 6:55; 195: Coenen (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Kadin Bonham (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Colin Hubbell (SCH) won by forfeit.
Big Reds Dual Record: 11-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.