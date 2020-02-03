Squared Circle
Big Reds win two at Riverside
Missouri Valley picked up a pair of wins on the mat on Tuesday in Oakland. MV’s Jon Johnson secured his 100th career victory.
Brad Ortner, Zavier Trovato, Sam Kyle, Eric McIlnay, Drake Anderson, Johnson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen each secured two wins.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (16-3) will be at the Wheeler Invitational in Audubon on Saturday to finish out the regular season. Next week, the Big Reds will be at the Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Meet in Missouri Valley on Feb. 8.
Wr Dual: 1-28-2020 @ Oakland
Missouri Valley 78 MVAOCOU 6
106: Max Collier (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Brad Ortner (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Andrew Bowman (MV) pinned Beau Weber, 4:30; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned TJ Nutt, 2:50; 132; Sam Kyle (MV) won by forfeit; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Hunter Ritter, 2:25; 145: Eric McIltnay (MV) won by forfeit;
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Jaxson Welte, 1:10; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) won by forfeit; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Kolby Scott, 4:24; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Cole Behrens, 1:09; 195: Jace Coenen (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Kaden Bonham (MV) pinned Adam Mitchell, 3:52; 285: Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU) won by forfeit.
Big Reds Dual Record: 15-3
Missouri Valley 51 Riverside 26
106: Ortner (MV) pinned Austyn Fisher, :53; 113: John Schroeder (Riv) pinned Collier, 1:15; 120: Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Bowman, 4:24; 126: Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132; Kyle (MV) won 8-2 decision over Zimmerman; 138: Nolan Moore (Riv) won 15-0 technical fall over Veatch; 145: McIlnay (MV) pinned Eduardo Mosquedo Cruz, :52;
152: Rhett Bentley (Riv) won 7-6 decision over Clausen; 160: Anderson (MV) won by forfeit; 170: Shane Sinclaire (MV) won by forfeit; 182: Johnson (MV) pinned Kaiden Hendricks, 1:55; 195: Haynes (MV) pinned Edward Vlcek, 1:03; 220: Coenen (MV) pinned Ross DeGroat, 2:31; 285: Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) pinned Bonham, 2:26.
Big Reds Dual Record: 16-3
