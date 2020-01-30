Squared Circle
Tigers fall short in three duals
Woodbine was tested in their in their final home mat appearance on Senior Night on Jan. 23 in Woodbine. The Tigers dropped three matches to Treynor (63-12), Underwood (69-12) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (48-15).
Cameron Cline and Jack Nelson both won two matches on the night. Nelson, a senior, along with Hudson Barnum were honored for their dedication to the program.
Up Next: Woodbine (6-14) will finish the dual season in Clarinda on Jan. 30, and at the East Mills Invitational in Hastings on Feb. 1.
Dual: 1-23-2020 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 12 Treynor 63
106: Ayden Sengmany (Trey) won by forfeit; 113: Open; 120: Kayden Dirks (Trey) won by forfeit; 126: Cameron Cline (W) pinned Jonas Keay, 5:26; 132: Jacob Hrasky (Trey) pinned Conrad Schafer, 3:01; 138: Jacob Pote (Trey) won 5-1 decision over Colton Walsh; 145: Mitch Lutz (Trey) pinned Jeremiah Kroll, :49;
152: Carson Burhenne (Trey) pinned Jerry Malone, 1:50; 160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Evan Smith, 1:58; 170: Caleb Illiff (Trey) pinned Nathan Colwell, 1:00; 182: Logan Young (Trey) won by forfeit; 195: Caden Hill (Trey) won by forfeit; 220: Corey Coleman (Trey) pinned Jacob Allen, 1:42; 285: Brock Fox (Trey) pinned Hudson Barnum, 2:43.
Tigers Dual Record: 6-12.
Woodbine 12 Underwood 69
106: Ashtin Stange (Und) won by forfeit; 113: Niles Sollazzo (Und) won by forfeit; 120: Stevie Barnes (Und) won by forfeit; 126: Nick Stephens (Und) won 7-3 decision over Cline; 132: Zane Ziegler (Und) pinned Schafer, 1:04; 138: Kadyn Fleck (Und) pinned Walsh, 1:02; 145: Nick Hamilton (Und) won by forfeit.
152: Jared Stark (Und) pinned Malone, 1:10; 160: Nelson (W) pinned Riley Stafford, 3:38; 170: Colwell (Und) won by forfeit; 182: Carter Davis (Und) won by forfeit; 195: Thomas Huneke (Und) won by forfeit; 220: Chris Gardner (Und) pinned Jacob Allen, :57; 285: Easton Eledge (Und) pinned Hudson Barnum, 1:18.
Tigers Dual Record: 6-13
Woodbine 15 CB St. Albert 48
106: Zachary Williams (CBSA) won by forfeit; 113: William Cehacek (CBSA) won by forfeit; 120: Open; 126; Schafer (W) won by forfeit; 132: Cline (W) won 10-3 decision over Andrew Crawley; 138: David Helton (CBSA) pinned Walsh, 3:15; 145: Cameron Mardeson (CBSA) pinned Kroll, :31;
152; Keaton Barnes (CBSA) pinned Malone, 1:35; 160: Open; 170: Cael McLaren (CBSA) pinned Nelson, 3:46; 182: Gage Sommerville (CBSA) pinned Cowell, 1:51; 195: Open; 220: Ben O’Niell (CBSA) pinned Allen, 1:39; 285: Barnum (W) won by forfeit.
Tigers Dual Record: 6-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.