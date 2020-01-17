Big Reds take second at Tri-Center Invite
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
It was a solid opening performance for the 2020 campaign, as Missouri Valley took second place honors at a stacked Tri-Center Invitational on Saturday. Harlan edged Missouri Valley for the team title, as the Big Reds (2016, 2017, 2018) and Cyclones (2019, 2020) have earned top honors in each of the last five years.
Missouri Valley finished the day with eight medalists, including Eric McIlnay, Jon Johnson and Connor Murray capping the long day as champions. Nick Haynes added a second place finish for the Big Reds, Zavier Trovato ended in third ,while Jace Coenen added a fourth place finish.
West Harrison had four individual competitors, led by Gabe Gilgen’s third place finish.
Woodbine’s Jack Nelson finished in fourth place, while Cameron Cline added a seventh place finish.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Kuemper Duals on Saturday in Carroll. West Harrison will be at the Tiger Invitational in Griswold, and Woodbine will be at the Thomas Jefferson Invite on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Wr: Tri-Center Invitational, 1-11-2020 @ Tri-Center
Final Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 182; 2nd) Missouri Valley 163.5; 3rd) Platteview 145; 4th) Carroll Kuemper 140; 5th) Westwood 135; 6th) Bellevue East 130; 7th) Hinton 116; 8th) West Monona 103.5; 9th) Nodaway Valley 86; 10th) Tri-Center 76; 11th) East Mills 71; 12th) ACGC 70; 13th) Treynor 66; 14th) St. Albert 42; 15th) Lawton-Bronson 26.5; 16th) Woodbine 23; 17th) Clarinda Academy 19; 18th) West Harrison 17.
Big Reds Results
106: Max Collier (MV) was pinned by Sam Schmitz (Harlan), 5:10; received bye; was pinned by Gage Ryba (Platteview), 1:19.
113: Brad Ortner (MV) received bye; was pinned by Gabe Gilgen (WH), 1:32; pinned Andrew Laramy (EM), 2:45; was pinned by Luke Freund (Harlan), 2:15; pinned Logan Hastings (Clarinda Academy), 1:42. Seventh place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) was pinned by Luke Musich (Harlan), 2:39; received bye; was pinned by Dillon Hunter (Ww), 1:21.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) received bye; won 16-0 technical fall over Cameron Cline (Woodbine); lost 6-0 decision Connor Atkisson (TC); pinned Connor Reicks (CK), 3:47. Third place.
132: Blake Radke (MV) was pinned by Daniel DeRosier (Bell East), 1:29; was pinned by Derek Gilbert (Ww), :30.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned David Helton (St. Albert); 1:26; lost 17-3 major decision to Caelan Hester (Bell East); was pinned by Dustin Leitru (Hinton), 1:31; pinned Kaden Broer (WM), 1:35; lost 12-3 major decision to Tyler Prokup (EM). Sixth place.
145: Eric McIlnay (MV) received bye; won 7-4 over Mitch Lutz (Trey); pinned EJ Hildreth (WM), 5:19; won 8-0 major decision over Garrett Johnson (Platteview). First place.
152: Gage Clausen (MV) was pinned by Elliot Steinhoff (Platteview), 5:10; won by forfeit; lost 7-0 decision to Kyle Brighton (Hinton).
160: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Wyatt Franks (EM), :55; was pinned by Jack Nelson (Wb), 4:33; pinned Cael Hobbs (St. Albert), 1:41; pinned Braulio Munoz (Ww), 3:25; was pinned by Teagan Tschempel (Hinton), :36. Sixth place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Thomas Frederick (Harlan), 2:50; pinned Brandon Raasch (Nod. Valley), :27; pinned Carson Ross (Platteview), 4:11; won 8-1 decision over Brody Gordon (EM). First place.
182: Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Jagger Luetje (CK), 1:12; won 9-3 decision over Gavin Heim (TC); lost 3-2 decision to Jackson Dewald (Ww). Second place.
195: Jace Coenen (MV) received bye; pinnd Riley Long (Platteview), 5:41; was pinned by Darius Gash (WM), :17; was pinned by Nathan Henry (Harlan), :34. Fourth place.
285: Connor Murray (MV) received bye; pinned Brennen Campbell (Platteview), 4:38; won 9-1 major decision over Alex Ausdemore (TC); won 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker over Brock Fox (Trey). First place.
Hawkeyes Results
106: Jayden McCormick (WH) was pinned by Taylor Conn (TC), :36; received bye; was pinned by Jayden McCormick (WH), 1:00.
113: Gabe Gilgen (WH) received bye; pinned Brad Ortner (MV), 1:32; was pinned by Evan Vertull (Platteview), 3:07; pinned Colton Choquette (Ww), :46. Third place.
126: Lily Flint (WH) was pinned by John Helton (CBSA), 1:52; was pinned by Dylon Bills (Platteview), 1:12.
220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) was pinned by Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 1:39; received bye; was pinned by Megaeska Kalskett (WM), 5:40.
Tigers Results
120: Nate Wright (W) was pinned by Aiden Christensen (Hinton), 5:43; pinned Anthony Obermiller (EM), 1:22; lost 13-4 major decision to A’Ryan White (WM).
126: Cameron Cline (W) won 9-4 decision over Bordyn Wray (EM); lost 16-0 technical fall to Zavier Trovato (MV); won 13-5 major decision over Dylon Bills (Platteview); was pinned by Jaxon Christensen (Nod. Valley), 2:38; lost 9-4 decision to Jayden Lahmann (Ww). Seventh place.
132: Colton Walsh (W) was pinned by Ethan Lemon (Harlan), 1:14; was pinned by Mason Vondrak (Hinton), 3:04.
152: Jerry Malone (W) was pinned by Tyler Breheny (Nod. Valley), 1:45; was pinned by Carson Burhenne (Treynor), 3:12.
160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Ethan Chmelka (TC), 2:24; pinned Drake Anderson (MV), 4:33; lost 9-7 decision to Zane Bendorf (Harlan); was pinned by Chase Reber (Trey), 1:24. Fourth place.
170: Myles Barnum (W) was pinned by Carson Ross (Platteview), 2:50; received bye; lost 8-2 decision to Isaac Richter (Hinton).
220: Payton McDonald (W) received bye; was pinned by Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 1:46; was pinned by Eddie Dundurand (Ww), 5:34.
