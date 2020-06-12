Congregation members took to the lawn next to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, sitting under the shade of trees on a warm, breezy Sunday.
"When we left the church that day, March 15, I don’t think any of us ever could have imagined it would be another 84 days before we would be back here together again for this purpose," Pastor Rick Kanoy said. "I preached my sermon a couple of times over at the church this morning and it was hard for me to preach it. I got really emotional thinking about what this day means."
St. Paul's, like churches around the state, was forced to cancel in-person services due to coronavirus restrictions. For nearly three months, the congregation instead held online services.
Kanoy doesn't take the time for granted.
"It’s my prayer that if any of us in the past have taken for granted the fact that we have good health and can gather as God’s people that God would forgive us in that and remind us of how precious these blessings are,” he said.
As Kanoy said, "Christ is risen," the congregation echoed with "Christ is risen, indeed."
"I could not tell you how much I have longed to hear you say that," he said. "For the last nearly three months, I have been proclaiming the truth of Jesus’ resurrection and there’s been no one here to echo and to affirm that response by saying he is risen indeed, alleluia."
Congregation member Ken Wesch said it was nice to see people again.
"The pastors and church leaders did an awesome job though during the quarantine when we couldn’t get together," he said.
Congregation member Mary Grefe also said it was good to get together with everybody.
"It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a lot of them," she said. "We’ve been listening to the services online and it’s great we have had that, but it’s not the same. I’m very thankful this morning."
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will resume in-person worship services through at least June 28.
On April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed the Directed Health Measure (DHM) requirements statewide on places of worship, which includes different household units maintaining 6 feet of separation and worshippers cannot pass items between them, such as the collection baskets.
Services will include in-person services in the sanctuary at 8:15 a.m. and outside services in the grove south of the playground at 10:30 a.m. The gym is the backup location in case of inclement weather. Congregation members are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets for the outdoor service.
Pre-registration is required for the 8:15 a.m. service. The church asks that people sign up for only one 8:15 a.m. service in June to allow for more people to attend in-person services.
Holy Communion will be celebrated following every 8:15 a.m. in-person worship service in June. There is no fellowship gatherings or in-person Sunday school or Bible class until further notice. The pastors will wear masks before and after worship services, and during distribution of the sacrament.
The church will continue offering online worship indefinitely and DVDs for those who do not attend in person.
