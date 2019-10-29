Work on County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff” was expected to begin about a week ago, however, rain has caused a delay.
Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa, was awarded the $3.9 million bid to complete the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35 in July.
Washington County Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel said initial work will include the removal of trees. Once work begins, the road will close during the day. However, Hansel said, residents who live along that stretch of road must be provided access throughout construction.
Part of the project also includes construction on two box culverts. Work has begun on one near County Road 39. Once work begins on the second, CR 32 will be closed to through traffic.
“Those living east of the box culvert will need to use P35 and anyone west of it will need to go to Highway 133,” Hansel said.
Hansel said it was unclear when the road would be closed. However, he said, residents will be notified before it is closed.
Cedar Valley Paving was given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The end date for the project is Oct. 15, 2020.
The project will be paid for over two fiscal years with funds currently available and funds provided by the state for road and bridge projects, Hansel previously told the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
An initial cost for completing the road had been estimated between $4 million and $7 million.
In April, the county's request to seek relaxation of the design standards to the vertical alignment to reduce or eliminate the utility relocation was approved, potentially saving the county $1.8 million.
The cost to move utilities was approximately $800,000.
Paving of the initial 2.5 of road began in 1999. Since then, funding to finish the final portion had repeatedly been an issue.
