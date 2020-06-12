Several aspects of construction that must be complete before the Washington County Sheriff's Office can move into its new space in the new law enforcement and criminal justice center have begun or will soon begin, said Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Schleifer said the sheriff's office is scheduled for move in July 17.
He said subcontractor crew members for two elevators in the facility have arrived and have about three weeks of work to complete on the main elevator in the facility. He said work will begin on a second elevator once the main one is completed. Within the three-week timeframe, Schleifer said the new justice center's sanitary sewer line should be connected to an existing sewer line with water ready to run.
The sanitary sewer line connections will begin next week, Schleifer said. The work couldn't start until a wall on the southeast side of the building was complete. Work began on that portion of the wall after masonry silos which were in the area, were relocated to Colfax Street around the beginning of May.
"Last week, we got a critical piece of the project done with that south wall pour being complete," Schleifer said.
Epoxy flooring in the jail area of the facility is another important aspect of work that needs to be complete for the sheriff's office to move in. Schleifer said three crew members with the subcontractor for the flooring are currently on site, which is fewer crew members than normal.
"They have a number of people in their crew that are infected with COVID, so obviously they are in quarantine," he said. During a May board meeting, Matt Cavanaugh, project engineer with Weitz, said epoxy flooring would take about 20 days to complete once work began.
The board approved the purchase of a sprinkler system addition and two functional windows.
The board approved a bid from Millard Sprinkler for $14,500 for the extension of the current sprinkler system for landscaped areas around the building. Supervisors Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said the bid was lower than the $20,000 allocated for work related to landscaping.
The board also approved the purchase of two operational windows for $3,327. Kramer said the purchase was necessary because there are windows in the main story of the justice center around the sheriff's office that let light into the county court office area. She said the original windows purchased were nonoperational, but they would prevent maintenance outside the windows if they were installed.
"There are going to be times where access may be necessary to do any maintenance out there," she said.
The two nonoperational windows had already arrived, but not yet installed. Since they were essentially custom made, Schleifer said they couldn't be returned, so the county could do what they wish with them.
