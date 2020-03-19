Honored to serve
I want to begin this week’s newsletter by thanking each and every one of my constituents back home for the support they have given me over the last 14 years in elected office. There are not adequate words to express how honored I am to serve as your State Representative!
Each day as I walk up the grand staircase and into the House Chamber I am reminded of the faith and trust the people back home have instilled in me and the great responsibility that I have to serve the people of Iowa.
We have accomplished great things in the years I have had the honor to serve, and we have made Iowa a better place to raise a family, live, work, play, and enjoy the freedoms of this life. However, there is still much work to be done, and I am still willing to fight on your behalf. Now there are days where I feel fatigued, but I have never given up the constant fight for our freedoms, and I don’t intend to start now.
Last weekend I sat down with Ivy and our daughters, who are both teenagers now, so please continue to pray for me, and we talked about running again, as we do every two years. I asked them what their feelings were and if they were willing to commit to another two years of all that this job entails.
Some of the largest burdens of being in elected office fall on our families back home, so I always seek their opinions on this matter. The conversation was not long, but it was profound in its simplicity. The answer my wife and daughters gave to me was that they understand that this is a team effort, and we are all fighting to make the world a better place.
In short, they all agreed that continuing to serve the people of Iowa is the right thing to do. Having the support of my family and the folks from back home, I am happy to announce that I have filed for reelection to serve the people of House District 17, and I once again ask for your continued support so that together we can shape a brighter future for the generations to come.
If you have a concern or question on any issue, please do not hesitate to reach out to me and I will get back to you as quickly as possible. There are many issues of great importance being discussed this session, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts and ideas.

