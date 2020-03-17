The importance of having a conservative majority
One of the main tasks for a legislator is to help create and pass good public policy, but another and equally important job is to stop bad policies and proposals from moving forward. You see, the legislature does not exist solely to pass legislation, but also to prevent harmful legislation from becoming law.
Every year there is a laundry list of bills that are filed in the Iowa House that do not make it out of committee.
Below are just a few examples of the bad, harmful, and in some cases, outright unconstitutional proposals that have been proposed by the minority party.
Now keep in mind that bad ideas and proposals are not exclusive to one party brand, so it is incumbent on committee chairs and leadership to step in and stop bad ideas from moving forward.
Not allowing these destructive proposals to move forward is just as important for the taxpayers of Iowa as it is to see the passage of legislation to benefit them.
Undermining Second Amendment Virtues – (Numerous bills)
House Democrats have long been hostile towards Iowans freely exercising their right to Keep and Bear Arms. This year is no exception, and Democrats have multiple proposals that would arbitrarily restrict your fundamental, individual rights. Many of the bills introduced by House Democrats would ban the sale or possession of commonly-owned firearms like shotguns, hunting rifles, and pistols that are used for self-defense. Additionally, they have introduced legislation that would confiscate firearms from law-abiding Iowans without due process. These types of bills will not pass while I have the privilege to serve in the majority or as the Majority Leader of the Iowa House.
Socialist Health Care – (House File 96)
Not to be outdone by socialist Presidential candidates’ Medicare-for-All proposals, the Iowa House Democrats have filed their own legislation to turn Iowa’s health care system into a government-run, socialist-style health care system. This dangerous legislation would make employer-provided or union-negotiated private health insurance illegal, kill thousands of jobs across the state, and bankrupt the state budget, costing taxpayers billions of dollars in higher taxes.
Burdens on Family Farms and Agriculture – (Numerous bills)
Agriculture is a major part of Iowa’s rural communities and critical to the health of our economy. With a rich history of family farming, one would think that Iowa Democrats would support our farmers and ag community. Instead they are siding with the radical left and attempting to force their own version of the Green New Deal on Iowans. House Democrats have introduced several bills that will harm family farms and make it more difficult for Iowans to get started, or continue on, in agriculture. These poorly thought-out proposals could end farming as we know it with overly burdensome regulations, increased costs for production, and higher taxes on family farms.
House Republicans will continue to be ever vigilant in our duty to ensure that the best public policy moves forward, while ensuring that harmful proposals and bad ideas do not make it past the concept phase.
Share Your Thoughts
If you have a concern or question on any issue, please do not hesitate to reach out to me, and I will get back to you as quickly as possible. There are many issues of great importance being discussed this session, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts and ideas. If you would like to receive this newsletter by e-mail, I would be happy to add you to my newsletter list. Please feel free to e-mail me at matt.windschitl@legis.iowa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.