Woodbine’s Pryor verbally commits to USD
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Woodbine’s multi-sport standout Layne Pryor made his post-high school plans know via social media on Monday evening. He committed to play football at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in the fall of 2021.
“I’d like to thank my family for all the support through this process, as I would not be the person nor the player that I am today without them,” Layne stated. “I’d also like to thank Woodbine football coach Dustin Crook along with all the other coaches for developing me into the player I am today. To all the coaches that have recruited me, thank you for giving me the opportunity that I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”
“But with that being said, I’d like to announce that I’m committing to play football at the University of South Dakota. Go Yotes.”
As a high school junior, he finished with 64 pass receptions for 1,044 yards and 21 touchdowns. Defensively, he compiled 122.5 tackles last year. In the season-opening game against West Harrison on Aug. 28, he ran for 189 yards and finished with four touchdowns in three quarters of play.
Pryor was taking looks at several colleges, including both U.S.D. and Northwest Missouri State.
“I really liked the connection I had with their (USD’s) coaching staff,” Pryor added. “I liked the way they explained it to me and how it’s a great fit. They have an amazing business program and their football is headed in the up direction. I want to be a part of something like that.”
Pryor reflected upon the small-town kid label, “We play 8-man football, and you don’t have a chance to play at the next level. That stigma has pushed me my entire life, as I want to show kids that if you put your mind to anything, you can do it. If you take pride in what you do and set your mind to it, you can do anything, no matter where you’re from.”
Layne is the son of Adam and Melanie Pryor of Woodbine.
