On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Logan Police Department received information from the Woodbine Police Department that Andrea Sneed of Woodbine was selling cocaine in Logan, according to a recent press release.
At approximately 10:49 p.m. that night, Logan Police K9 Officer Ray Ohl observed a vehicle matching the description of that belonging to Sneed. A lawful traffic stop was initiated, a probable cause search was conducted, and 1.6 grams of cocaine was located in Sneed’s possession.
Sneed was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail where she was booked on possession of a controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor. According to court records, Sneed posted a $1,000 surety bond on Sept. 25. That same day, she waived her Oct. 5 initial court appearance and judge Jesse Render issued an order for continuance.
All parties involved are innocent until proven guilty in court.
