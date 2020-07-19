Hudson Barnum: Steve Speake Memorial Scholarship; CUBS Scholarship; Woodbine Area Matmen Scholarship; Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; American Legion Weiss Post Scholarship; Dr. Norman and Josephine Weir Scholarship; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; American Red Cross Blood Services high school scholarship; University of Iowa Academic Success Scholarship; University of Iowa, Iowa Scholars Award; National Society of High School Scholars.
Natalie Brunow: Bus Brown Foundation, Tommy Gate Scholarship.
Dallas Drenth: Russ Kurth Foundation Scholarship; Service Cord for Boys State; Morningside College Choral Scholarship; Morningside College ESports Scholarship; Bus Brown Foundation, Tommy Gate Scholarship.
Marley Hansen: Muriel Bolt and Others American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Woodbine Educational Association Scholarship; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; Robert and Dorothy White Award; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; Donna Jean Hatcher Memorial Scholarship; American Red Cross Blood Services high school scholarship.
Natalie Hazen: National Honor Society; Honor Graduate.
Brock Leaders: National Honor Society; Honor Graduate; Herbert L. White and Lena White Scholarship; Robert and Dorothy White Award; Dr. EJ. Cole Award; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship.
Caleb Loftus: CHI Health Auxiliary Scholarship; Muriel Bolt and Others American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship; Jimmy King Scholarship; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship.
Blake McDermott: National Honor Society; High Honor graduate.
Kaitlyn Neligh: National Honor Society, Honor graduate.
Alex Niedermyer: Woodbine Teammates Scholarship; Iowa Western Community College Teammates Scholarship; National Honor Society; Honor Graduate; Herbert L. White and Lean Whits Scholarship; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; Donna Jean Hatcher Memorial Scholarship.
Wyatt Pryor: Black and Gold Scholarship; Jimmy King Scholarship; Dwight Maaske Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Honor graduate; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; Herbert L. White and Leana White Scholarship.
Adam Sherer: Wallace B. Smith Award; Graceland University Trustees’ Merit Scholarship; Ackerley Computer Science Scholarship; Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarship; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Program Honorable Mention; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; Valedictorian Award; Adebelle Cherry Marshall and Herbert D. Marshall Award; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; American Red Cross Blood Services High School scholarship.
Shawn Sullivan: Black and Gold Scholarship; Jimmy King Scholarship; PEO Scholarship; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; Dr. EJ Cole Award; Donna Jean Hatcher Memorial Scholarship; American Red Cross Blood Services high school scholarship.
LeaLa Vazquez-Pryor: Kiwanis Scholarship; Jimmy King Scholarship; Barbara Koppold Sullivan and Paul Edward Sullivan Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; High Honor graduate; Salutatorian Award; Dr. Norman and Josephine Weir Scholarship; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship; Dennis R. Clark Memorial Scholarship for STEM studies; Advantage Iowa Scholarship from the University of Iowa; Forevermore Scholarship from the University of Iowa.
Autumn Vennink: National Honor Society; Honor Graduate; Herbert L. White and Lean White Scholarship; Dr. EJ Cole Award; Adabelle Cherry Marshall and Herbert D. Marshall Award; Dr. RC Johnson Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.