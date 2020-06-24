A Woodbine student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The high school baseball and softball season began on June 15, but the Tigers baseball team had the first week of the season put on hold due to the positive test.
The Woodbine Community School District Facebook page stated, “The Woodbine Community School District has been notified that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12. The Harrison County Public Health Department is working cooperatively with the family and the school district pursuant to both the IDPH and CDC guidelines.”
In a Des Moines Register story about the student’s positive test, Sam Swenson, Woodbine principal and co-athletic director, stated that the public health department “recommended the entire team self-quarantine for 14 days from the last time the student-athlete was at practice.”
The Woodbine high school softball team opened the season on Tuesday night in Onawa, while the high school baseball team is set to resume their season on Monday, June 22, against West Harrison in Mondamin.
Iowa is the only state in the country that plays high school baseball and softball in the summer, and Iowa has been in the spotlight the entire week since all school activities had been put on pause since mid-March. Iowa is the first state to reinstate high school activities since the start of the nation-wide COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodbine was supposed to host Cumberland-Anita-Massena in a season-opening Rolling Valley Conference battle on Monday, June 15. The schools are looking for a date to reschedule that baseball game. The softball team chose not to play.
Due to privacy issues, the student who tested positive has not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.