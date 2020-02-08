It's been a memorable first season for Shea Thompson, the strength and conditioning coach for the San Francisco 49ers. After receiving his degree from college, Thompson was the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Minnesota. He has had coaching stints with the Cincinnati Bengels, before taking the strength coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. The Thompson family, including Bob, Cody, Brynja, and Wydler, Shea, and Kane, is shown enjoying a some time before the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami, Fl. Thompson is the son of Bob and Lori Thompson of Woodbine, and is a 2003 graduate of Woodbine High School.