Members of the 2020 Woodbine Homecoming Royal Court include in the front row, from left, Alexis Steinkuehler, Ava Vazquez, Homecoming Prince Shae Heistand, Homecoming Princess Saddie Smith, freshman representative Nicole Hoefer, sophomore representative Claire Ryerson, junior representative Savannah Marshall. Back row, Layne Pryor, Erik Gau, King Kael Smith, Queen Grace Moores, freshmen respresentative Gavin Kelley, sophomore representative Bernie Nelson, junior representative Sloan Smith.