Thompson headed to Miami
Shea Thompson is in his first season with the San Francisco 49rs, as director of performance monitoring / assistant strength and conditioning coach.
He spent the past three seasons (2016-18) with the Cincinnati Bengals as strength and conditioning department as a sports scientist. During his time there, Thompson also served as sports science specialist wth Ignition Athletic Performance group.
Thompson is a 2003 graduate of Woodbine High School, and is the son of Bob and Lorie Thompson of Woodbine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.