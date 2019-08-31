A woman who stole the key to a vehicle from a service station accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Andrea D. Parks pleaded no contest to theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The Washington County Attorney's Office is recommending probation.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 29.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police responded to the report a woman acting suspicious at a store in the 1700 block of Washington Street at 9:22 a.m. Feb. 15. Police found no criminal activity had taken place.
Officers later made contact with the owner of a service station located in the 1700 block of Front Street. He told officers he was missing a set of keys to a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, which belonged to a customer.
The vehicle had been dropped off for an oil change just before 8 a.m. The keys were on his desk and went missing between 8:15 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.
The owner said only three people had access to the keys: himself, another customer and Parks, who he said had stopped at the business looking for a ride.
Parks stayed at the business for about 20 minutes before walking to another business.
Police found Parks at the Blair Post Office. Officers told her a key was missing from the service station and asked if they could search her and her property. She agreed.
Officers found the Chevrolet key in her purse. Parks told the officers it was her key. However, she told them she drove a Toyota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.