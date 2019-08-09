An Omaha woman who fled a traffic stop late last year accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Catherine Roberts, 30, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 1.
Roberts was arrested Oct. 5, 2018.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy checked the license plates of a silver sedan heading southbound on 19th Street in Blair to find the owner, identified as Roberts, had an active warrant in Douglas County.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop on state Highway 133 near County Road P38. The driver initially identified herself as Cristina Roberts. The woman had not shut off the car and didn't do so when ordered to by the deputy.
The deputy reported the woman became fidgety and nervous. She reached for the gear shift before eventually putting the vehicle in gear and fleeing the area.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds of up to 130 mph.
During the pursuit, Nebraska state troopers set up spike strips at state Highway 36 and Highway 133. The vehicle hit the spike strips and came to a stop before State Street in Omaha. Roberts immediately exited the vehicle and surrendered.
