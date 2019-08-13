An Omaha woman is wanted for giving a false name to police officers, according to court documents.
Neohon M. Avant, 28, is charged with criminal impersonation, subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony. She is also charged as a habitual criminal. A warrant was issued last week.
According to court documents, Blair police arrested Avant on June 27. She gave the name Ashlon M. Wilson.
On July 29, an officer received information from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) that Wilson was actually Avant. During the course of a human trafficking investigation in Sarpy County, Avant was arrested on several charges and provided the name Ashlon Wilson to troopers. However, Wilson was also arrested during the investigation.
The NSP investigator indicated Avant and Wilson were in a relationship and live together.
Blair police reviewed a photo of Avant's driver's license and confirmed her identity.
