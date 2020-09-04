A Washington state woman accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced for stabbing her boyfriend Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Shady Smasne, 43, pleaded no contest to the amended charge of third-degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She was sentenced to nine months in jail. Smasne waived a presentence investigation.
According to an arrest affidavit, Smasne was arrested June 15 after Blair police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call. Smasne and her boyfriend were parked in a semi, which they had been living in, on U.S. Highway 75 at Wrich Farms when the stabbing occurred.
Upon arrival, the Blair police ordered a man to exit the semi, and saw he had a large amount of blood on him. Smasne also exited the vehicle with blood on her and admitted to the stabbing.
At the time of her arrest, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said Smasne may have been a victim of domestic abuse as well.
Patrick Dunn, Smasne's attorney, said the sentencing should be low because of how uncooperative the victim was at the time of the stabbing.
"Watching a video taken by police of their contact with Ms. Smasne and (the victim), I don't think I've ever seen anyone be as uncooperative, disrespectful and just flat-out rude to police as (the victim)," Dunn said, noting the victim did not answer police questions nor did he receive a medical examination.
"Ms. Smasne had been telling me he was in the process of assaulting her in the truck, and the video indicates some of the first words out of my client's mouth to the officer were, 'I stabbed him,'" Dunn said. "Upon discussing these threats, she indicated she didn't want him to lose his job and didn't want him to go to jail, essentially she was covering for him."
Before sentencing, Smasne said she intends to return to her home in Washington to be with her three daughters.
"It's been a long time since I'd been living in that truck and I didn't really have any options," she said. "I've been here in Blair since last year, living in the truck 24 hours a day next to the same person. This wasn't the first time he's assaulted me."
