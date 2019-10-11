A woman pleaded guilty to three thefts Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Amy A. Hollis, 35, was found guilty of two counts of theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500, a Class 2 misdemeanor. She was also found guilty of a theft by unlawful taking, $501-$1,499, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit, Hollis was charged in connection with a theft, which occurred between Aug. 13 and 14 in the 27000 block of County Road 16, north of Blair
Approximately $9,000 in tools and equipment, including three Stihl chainsaws, a Napa Porta Power, Milwaukee grease gun and Milwaukee radio, were stolen from a locked shop.
Video footage and photographs from a pawn shop showed Hollis selling the chainsaw and the power kit Aug. 14.
Nathan C. Peterson, 38, was also charged in the case. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking-more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony; and burglary, a Class 2A felony. He is awaiting trial.
On Sept. 3, a detective interviewed Hollis at Douglas County Corrections. She admitted to being present with Peterson during the burglary and loading the items in both her car and his truck.
Hollis was also charged in connection with thefts that occurred in July and April.
According to court documents, Hollis stole approximately $200 in cash July 22 from a business located in the 1700 block of Lincoln Street in Blair.
On April 23, Hollis stole Google Pixel 3 cell phone from an individual.
