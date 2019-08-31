A woman who was found with methamphetamine after she was cited for trespassing accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Victoria L. Terpstra, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 29.
According to an arrest affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies were called to a disturbance in progress in the 300 block of South 10th Street in Fort Calhoun on Jan. 8.
As deputies arrived, one spotted Terpstra, who had been issued a no trespassing order for that residence.
Terpstra claimed she had gone to the residence to use the restroom. However, the man living there would not let her in.
The man told deputies he saw Terpstra on his back patio while he was standing in his kitchen. She started screaming and banging on the window before trying to get in through a sliding door.
Terpstra was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. A corrections officer later found three small bags with residue and one having a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for meth.
