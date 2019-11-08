A Washington state woman was arrested Oct. 29 for trespassing after she was seen walking on the tarmac at the Blair Municipal Airport.
Elisa L. Lococo, 29, is charged with resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and second-degree trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to the airport at approximately 10:54 a.m. for a woman walking on the airport on ramp.
Two Omaha police officers with the department's Air Support Unit had detained the woman. They reported they saw her walking on the airport grounds and then found her in between two of the hangars.
The officers asked the woman, later identified as Lococo, numerous times for her reason for being at the airport, but she refused to talk or would tell them the airport was private property so she could be there. She also refused to give them any identification.
The Blair officer reported the woman appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
Lococo was arrested for trespassing.
As officers tried to handcuff her, she pulled away from them. One of the cuffs slipped off of her hand. When an officer tried to place her in a patrol car, she also resisted.
Police identified Lococo through a U.S. passport that was found in her backpack.
