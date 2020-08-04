A woman was arrested after a Blair police officer found marijuana and THC products in her vehicle July 25.
Anika Whiting, 22, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an affidavit, a Blair police officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of 19th Street when he observed a Ford Focus with a headlight out. The officer pulled the vehicle over, and the driver was identified as Whiting.
According to the affidavit, the officer noticed a plastic bottle with what appeared to be a metal socket attached to the lid and a brown coating on the inside. The officer asked Whiting what the bottle was, which she said was a "gravity bong."
Whiting also told the officer she had marijuana in the car and gave him a clear ziplock bag with a leafy green substance that had the odor of marijuana. The officer had Whiting exit the vehicle to perform a search. In the backseat, the officer found a dark blue pillow case with a cylindrical grinder inside, more of a leafy green substance and a yellow wax substance that smelled like marijuana. The label on the wax substance, according to court documents, said "OG Wax" and "contains marijuana."
Whiting was then arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. She will appear in court Sept. 2.
