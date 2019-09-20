A woman appeared in Washington County Court Wednesday following a hit and run accident, which resulted in damage to a Blair auto shop.
Shirley J. Gore, 36, was arrested for DUI with three prior convictions after refusing to take a blood alcohol test, a Class IIA felony, leaving the scene of accident, a Class II misdemeanor and false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair Police Officers were dispatched to Bud's Auto, 644 Front Street, on Sep. 12 following a property damage accident hit and run. The vehicle involved in the accident left the scene.
Officers were told by a witness that a silver Nissan Sentra struck the auto shop building when it made a U-turn in the 600 block of Front Street. The witness also gave officers a license plate number, said the driver was female and said a Fireball Whiskey bottle was thrown out of the vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle is registered to a Blair man and responded to the Washington Street residence. Officers found the vehicle in the driveway with damage to its front end.
Gore answered the door of the residence for officers, giving the names of Christina Marie Vateman and Christina Marie Bateman from Iowa. Officers found no record of Vateman or Bateman in Nebraska or Iowa.
At the urging of the vehicles owner, who had returned to the residence after officers arrived, Gore provided her real name. Gore was found to have her driving status revoked and a warrant out of Iowa.
Gore was transported to Washington County jail for further DUI processing.
She refused a breath test and was arrested.
