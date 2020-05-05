Arlington cheer coach Shelly Miller made house calls April 24.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., potential cheerleaders tried out for the 2020-21 team in their yards as coaches stood a safe distance away, recording video.
“We went to four different communities and it took us until 4 in the afternoon to complete all the tryouts,” Miller said.
Cheer tryouts happen every spring at Washington County schools, but coronavirus precautions forced coaches to get creative to construct next year's squads.
“This year was obviously very different than anything I have ever experienced as a head coach,” Blair's Lauren Diffey said.
Typically, she would be able to be face-to-face with BHS candidates, noting their progress during joint practices. The learning process is important to witness and can help determine who has the potential to improve as it goes on, she said.
Student-athletes benefit from the in-person process, too. They're able to constantly ask questions, receive feedback and practice with their fellow candidates.
“This year, the girls didn't have that opportunity,” Diffey said.
Both Blair and Fort Calhoun instead had their potential cheerleaders audition through video submissions. Pioneers coach Karli Johnson sent her prospects video examples concerning dance routines, cheers, sideline chants and the jumps they'd be judged on. Then, as the student-athletes learned, she waited for their video submissions up until Friday's deadline.
The captain of this year's FCHS cheer squad, senior Westin Nottlemann, posted tips and was willing to help prospective cheer team members online during the process as well.
Diffey's process was similar. The Blair candidates had two weeks to learn the tryout material before they were to send in their videos.
“I would say, personally, as a coach, I didn't enjoy it because of the sense that I didn't get to have a normal tryout where I can see it all face-to-face,” Diffey explained. “All that aside, I am happy that we were able to hold tryouts in the first place.”
Her team, which she said did a “phenomenal job” considering the circumstances, is set at 16 girls for the 2020-21 season with two soon-to-be seniors — Courtney Geise and Kylie Quick — four juniors, five sophomores and five freshman.
Fort Calhoun's potential team, meanwhile, is currently in the judging phase. Johnson recently sent the Pioneers' video submissions to University of Nebraska-Omaha cheer coach Samara Phillips and members of the Mavs' squad.
“They will watch the videos and score them based on our scoresheet,” the FCHS coach noted.
Arlington's results have already been tabulated, however. After online video meetings with athletes and parents, another meeting to discuss tryout expectations, and more than seven hours of front-yard cheers in four communities, Miller's squad is 18 members strong.
When those 18 Eagles — including the Class of 2021's Maddie May, Millie Mitchell, Elizabeth Morrison, Halee Pfingsten, Lillian Stonehocker and Corrine Welch — were determined, their coach hit the road again to deliver the good news. Miller presented her AHS squad yards signs to celebrate the occasion.
