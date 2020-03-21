Wisconsin Whitewater's Meyer collects National Honor
Woodbine grad earns All-American honors
The intercollegiate division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association has announced their annual award winners for the 2019-20 season that was recently completed.
The NWBA honors student-athletes not only for their play on the court, but in the classroom as well, with the Academic All-American teams. The organization selects first and second teams for both men’s and women’s, as well as an all-rookie team.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater senior Jeromie Meyer earned second team All-American honors for his performance this past season.
Meyer is a 2015 Woodbine High School graduate, as he helped the Tigers to the 2015 Wheelchair State Track Championship.
