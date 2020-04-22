Wintery April
Missouri Valley received a wintery surprise late last week with approximately six inches of heavy, wet snow falling on the community on Thursday, April 16. Pictured is the wintery scene from North Sixth Street at Elm Street, looking south down the hill on Friday morning. By afternoon on Friday, most of the snow had melted with temperatures reaching into the 40s.

 Brad Swenson

