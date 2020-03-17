Windschitl welcomes students with the Iowa Corn CAT
Submitted

Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) recently welcomed students involved in the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team to the Iowa House of Representatives. The students were visiting the Capitol to take advantage of the learning opportunity and to discuss issues important to them, such as conservation, water quality, ethanol, livestock, and taxes. Pictured are Rep. Matt Windschitl and the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.