Windschitl welcomes students with the Iowa Corn CAT

Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) recently welcomed students involved in the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team to the Iowa House of Representatives. The students were visiting the Capitol to take advantage of the learning opportunity and to discuss issues important to them, such as conservation, water quality, ethanol, livestock, and taxes. Pictured are Rep. Matt Windschitl and the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team.
