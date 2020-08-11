A sudden and powerful wind storm caused tree damage and knocked out power in Washington County and the surrounding areas Monday morning.
Omaha Public Power District reported 57,000 customers in Washington, Douglas, Sarpy, Dodge and Pottawattamie counties were without power after the storm. It is the seventh largest outage event on record for OPPD, according to the power district's website.
The storm hit in Blair just before 9 a.m. Downed trees and limbs littered yards in Blair and Fort Calhoun. One tree was found to have fallen on a vehicle at 17th and Lincoln streets in Blair, while Madison Street was blocked by fallen limbs in Fort Calhoun.
Wind gusts reached 53 mph at the Blair Municipal Airport. In Omaha, winds reached 67 mph at Eppley Airfield.
Some Washington County residents were without power for several hours.
The strong and fast-moving wind storm, known as a derecho, began around Tekamah and Fremont. It intensified as it moved east into Iowa toward Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, where wind gusts in excess of 100 mph damaged buildings and vehicles.
Subscribers to the Pilot-Tribune may notice a delay in the delivery of their newspaper today. Due to the storm, Enterprise Media Group was without power for nearly six hours.
However, all news is available at enterprisepub.com.
