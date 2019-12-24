Wahoo's Kendal Brigham scored 28 points Friday as the Warriors defeated the Pioneers 62-39 during their visit to Fort Calhoun High School.
Though the 5-foot-5 senior notched the game-high point total, the Pioneers' Kinsley Wimer wasn't far behind with 21 points despite not scoring once during the first 8 minutes.
“It's really a team effort,” FCHS girls basketball coach Allie Schleifer said after also giving her 5-9 senior due credit. “There are times, like even in tonight's game in the beginning, where we had to tell (Wimer) to start looking for herself a little more because she wants to spread the wealth so much.”
But that's not to say the Pioneers want Wimer to force attempts up either.
“We all know where our high-percentage shots come from and part of our gameplan is to get ourselves in the best positions we can,” Schleifer said. “If that ends up with her taking it, that's what we're taking.”
It worked well Friday as Wimer made five field goals and was a hearty 11-for-12 from the foul line. Overall, Fort Calhoun made 17 of its 20 free throws.
“We've been focusing a lot on it more in practice. We have them do it when they're tired,” Schleifer said. “Obviously everybody does that sort of thing, but we've put more emphasis on it. So, that's nice to see it pay off.”
Pioneers junior Rianna Wells was 1-for-2 from the foul line, but had six points, while Tessa Skelton notched five.
The loss dropped Fort Calhoun to 0-5 before it went into its holiday break. The team will next play 1 p.m. Saturday against Elmwood-Murdock in its opening contest of the the Logan View Holiday Tournament.
