The Fort Calhoun softball team led 3-1 through three innings when things started to go its opposition's way.
The visiting Omaha Mercy Monarchs scored six runs during the fourth and won 12-3 in six frames. The Parents' Night loss dropped coach Ginger Appel's Pioneers to 0-12 this season.
“It gets a little frustrating at times, but we have to keep a positive attitude,” senior Kinsley Wimer said in relation to the errors that cost her team Tuesday night.
Early on, Fort Calhoun had plenty to be positive about, though.
After senior pitcher Kennedy Bradburn struck out the last Mercy batter of the top of the first inning, junior Victoria Perez hit a leadoff single. Two batters later, the pitcher stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI single for the Pioneers' first run.
Two innings later, with the scored tied 1-1, it was Wimer's turn to plate Mackenzie Hansen, who'd reached base on the first of her two walks. The senior slugger not only scored Hansen, but herself, hammering a two-run homer over the centerfield fence. The Mercy outfielder fell into the snow fence wall trying to chase the ball down.
“That felt good,” Wimer said. “The last few games I've had a hard time hitting, and to come in and hit that felt good.”
Morgan Therkildsen followed her Fort Calhoun teammate's homer with a double, but the Pioneers were stopped there. Mercy scored the next 11 runs and left the Pioneers' home field with a nine-run victory.
In defeat, FCHS' Maddie Reed also notched a hit. Lucy Hubbard successfully put a bat on two Mercy pitches and hit the ball into play, but found Monarch gloves on both.
The Pioneers next play Saturday at a Plattsmouth tournament.
