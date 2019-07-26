Laina Hicks giggled as she watched a red-tailed boa constrictor wrap its tail around her wrist.
The Blair youth had no problem holding “Bethany” with Genevieve Jensen and Derrick Parker during a presentation by Wildlife Encounters on Tuesday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The special program was part of the Summer Reading program, which wraps up today.
More than 150 children and parents attended the event.
Wildlife educator Jillian Lenz also introduced the children to Steve, a scorpion; Darth Gator, an American alligator; a red-footed tortoise named Shelly; Dakota, a 4-month-old coyote; and a baby kangaroo named Marley.
Wildlife Encounters, located in Gretna, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about nature while offering a home for animals in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.