Cardinals boys, Lady Vikes lead WIC honor teams
Lo-Ma’s Melby, Morrison, Lapke net first team honors
by Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
A total of 14 basketball standouts from Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia collected Western Iowa All-Conference league honors that were released at the completion of the boys state basketball tournaments last week. Shown below is the full list of the honor teams.
WIC BOYS – Cardinals, Vikings, Trojans lead first team honors
Treynor led the league with three first team picks, while AHSTW and Tri-Center finished with two selections apiece on the WIC first team boys honor squad. Treynor’s Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks, Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson, and AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe were unanimous first team selections.
Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby was a first team selection, Dylan Cunard landed second team honors, while Gabe Walski picked up honorable mention status.
Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini collected second team honors, while Ben Hernandez netted honorable mention status.
Treynor’s Jack Tiarks earned WIC Boys Player of the Year honors.
Western Iowa Conference – Boys
2019-20 Final Team Standings
#*Treynor 16-0 24-3
AHSTW 14-2 17-5
Tri-Center 12-4 18-5
IKM-Manning 10-6 13-10
Underwood 6-10 10-12
Audubon 6-10 8-14
Logan-Magnolia 5-11 8-14
Riverside 3-13 6-16
Missouri Valley 0-16 2-20
*2019-20 WIC Regular Season Champion
#2020 State Tournament Qualifier
WIC BOYS Player of the Year: Jack Tiarks, Treynor, Sr.
First Team
*Jack Tiarks, Treynor, sr.; *Jack Stogdill, Treynor, sr.; *Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center, jr.; *Raydden Grobe, AHSTW, soph.; Jon Schwarte, Treynor, sr.; Clayton Akers, AHSTW, sr.; Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, jr.; Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center, jr. *Unanimous Selection.
Second Team
Colby Keller, IKM-Manning, sr.; Skyler Schultes, Audubon, sr.; Blake Hall, Underwood, jr.; Sam Porter, AHSTW, sr.; Colten Brandt, IKM-Manning, sr.; Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley, sr.; Drake Woods, Riverside, jr.; Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning, sr.; Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, soph..
Area Honorable Mention Selections
Logan-Magnolia: Gabe Walski (sr.).
Missouri Valley: Ben Hernandez (jr.).
WIC GIRLS – Lady Vikes, Panthers, Wolves lead selections
AHSTW finished with three first team selections, while Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning added two first team picks on the WIC girls all-league ballot. AHSTW’s Kailey Jones, Audubon’s Aleah Hermensen, Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison, and IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz were unanimous first team selections.
Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke also netted first team honors, with Emilie Thompson earned second team honors for the Panthers.
Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman picked up second team honors, with Payton Hilts, Carlie Winchester, Olivia Guinan, Maddie Larson and Maya Contreraz earning honorable mention status.
AHSTW’s Kailey Jones was selected as the WIC Girls Player of the Year.
Western Iowa Conference – Girls
2019-20 Final Team Standings
*AHSTW 14-2 20-4
#Logan-Magnolia 13-3 21-4
IKM-Manning 12-4 17-6
Audubon 11-5 15-8
Underwood 8-8 12-11
Treynor 8-8 8-14
Missouri Valley 3-13 3-19
Tri-Center 2-14 5-18
Riverside 1-15 4-19
*2019-20 WIC Regular Season Champion
#2020 State Tournament Qualifier
WIC GIRLS Player of the Year: Kailey Jones, AHSTW, jr.
First Team
*Kailey Jones, AHSTW, jr.; *Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; *Aleah Hermensen, Audubon, soph.; Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW, sr.; *Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning, jr.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, sr.; Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; Claire Denning, AHSTW, jr. *Unanimous Selection.
Second Team
Jaci Christensen, Audubon, soph.; Mandy Stogdill, Treynor, jr.; Claire Harris, AHSTW, jr.; Morghan Herman, Missouri Valley, sr.; Clara Tiegland, Treynor, fr.; Emilee Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, jr.; Erin McMains, Underwood, sr.; Leah Subbert, Audubon, sr.
Area Honorable Mention Selections
Logan-Magnolia: None selected
Missouri Valley: Payton Hilts (sr.); Carlie Winchester (jr.); Olivia Guinan (jr.); Maddie Larson (soph.); Maya Contreraz (fr.).
2019-20 WIC Academic All-Conference Teams – Winter
(Must be senior, maintain 3.35 cumulative grade point average).
Boys Basketball
AHSTW: Clayton Akers, Brody Langer, Michael Mantell, Sam Porter;
Audubon: Jackson Jensen, Marcus Olsen, Skyler Schultes;
IKM-Manning: Colten Brandt, Will Jorgensen, Ben Lingle;
Logan-Magnolia: Gabe Walski, Dylan Cunard.
Missouri Valley: Stephen Kean; Riverside: Talen Williams;
Treynor: Craig Chapman, Luke Mieska, Quinn Navara, Jack Stogdill;
Tri-Center: Ryan Lyle;
Underwood: Nick Ravlin, Zach Teten, Isaac Heilman.
Girls Basketball
AHSTW: Kinsey Scheffler, Tristin Heiny;
Audubon: Rylie Hartl, McKenna Petersen, Mallory Riebhoff, Leah Subbert;
IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff, Alexa Branning;
Logan-Magnolia: Megan Dunn, Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison.
Missouri Valley: Peyton Hilts, Morghan Herman;
Riverside: Ashlynn Amdor, Meghan Reed;
Treynor: Tori Castle, Kennedy Elwood;
Underwood: Abby May, Erin McMains, Lauren Brown, Avary True.
Wrestling
AHSTW: Brady Canada, Seth Kiesel, Joel Sampson;
Audubon: Luke Mosinski;
Logan-Magnolia: Olivia Diggins, Kaleb King, Tanner Mace, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt.
Missouri Valley: Jon Johnson;
Treynor: Brock Fox, Will Halverson, Jacob Hrasky, Mitchel Lutz;
Tri-Center: Bryson Freeberg, Connor Attkisson.
