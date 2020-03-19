Cardinals boys, Lady Vikes lead WIC honor teams

Lo-Ma’s Melby, Morrison, Lapke net first team honors

by Matt Gengler

sports@missourivalleytimes.com

A total of 14 basketball standouts from Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia collected Western Iowa All-Conference league honors that were released at the completion of the boys state basketball tournaments last week.  Shown below is the full list of the honor teams.

WIC BOYS – Cardinals, Vikings, Trojans lead first team honors

Treynor led the league with three first team picks, while AHSTW and Tri-Center finished with two selections apiece on the WIC first team boys honor squad. Treynor’s Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks, Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson, and AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe were unanimous first team selections. 

Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby was a first team selection, Dylan Cunard landed second team honors, while Gabe Walski picked up honorable mention status.

Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini collected second team honors, while Ben Hernandez netted honorable mention status.

Treynor’s Jack Tiarks earned WIC Boys Player of the Year honors.

Western Iowa Conference – Boys

2019-20 Final Team Standings

#*Treynor              16-0            24-3

AHSTW                  14-2            17-5

Tri-Center             12-4            18-5

IKM-Manning         10-6            13-10

Underwood            6-10            10-12

Audubon               6-10            8-14

Logan-Magnolia     5-11            8-14

Riverside              3-13            6-16

Missouri Valley      0-16            2-20

*2019-20 WIC Regular Season Champion

#2020 State Tournament Qualifier

WIC BOYS Player of the Year: Jack Tiarks, Treynor, Sr.

First Team

*Jack Tiarks, Treynor, sr.; *Jack Stogdill, Treynor, sr.; *Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center, jr.; *Raydden Grobe, AHSTW, soph.; Jon Schwarte, Treynor, sr.; Clayton Akers, AHSTW, sr.; Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, jr.; Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center, jr.  *Unanimous Selection.

Second Team

Colby Keller, IKM-Manning, sr.; Skyler Schultes, Audubon, sr.; Blake Hall, Underwood, jr.; Sam Porter, AHSTW, sr.; Colten Brandt, IKM-Manning, sr.; Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley, sr.; Drake Woods, Riverside, jr.; Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning, sr.; Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, soph..

Area Honorable Mention Selections

Logan-Magnolia: Gabe Walski (sr.).

Missouri Valley: Ben Hernandez (jr.).

WIC GIRLS – Lady Vikes, Panthers, Wolves lead selections

AHSTW finished with three first team selections, while Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning added two first team picks on the WIC girls all-league ballot.  AHSTW’s Kailey Jones, Audubon’s Aleah Hermensen, Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison, and IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz were unanimous first team selections.

Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke also netted first team honors, with Emilie Thompson earned second team honors for the Panthers.

Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman picked up second team honors, with Payton Hilts, Carlie Winchester, Olivia Guinan, Maddie Larson and Maya Contreraz earning honorable mention status.

AHSTW’s Kailey Jones was selected as the WIC Girls Player of the Year.

Western Iowa Conference – Girls

2019-20 Final Team Standings

*AHSTW                      14-2             20-4

#Logan-Magnolia          13-3            21-4

IKM-Manning               12-4            17-6

Audubon                     11-5            15-8

Underwood                  8-8            12-11

Treynor                       8-8            8-14

Missouri Valley            3-13            3-19

Tri-Center                  2-14            5-18

Riverside                   1-15            4-19

*2019-20 WIC Regular Season Champion

#2020 State Tournament Qualifier

WIC GIRLS Player of the Year: Kailey Jones, AHSTW, jr.

First Team

*Kailey Jones, AHSTW, jr.; *Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; *Aleah Hermensen, Audubon, soph.; Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW, sr.; *Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning, jr.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, sr.; Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; Claire Denning, AHSTW, jr.  *Unanimous Selection.

Second Team

Jaci Christensen, Audubon, soph.; Mandy Stogdill, Treynor, jr.; Claire Harris, AHSTW, jr.; Morghan Herman, Missouri Valley, sr.; Clara Tiegland, Treynor, fr.; Emilee Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, jr.; Erin McMains, Underwood, sr.; Leah Subbert, Audubon, sr.

Area Honorable Mention Selections

Logan-Magnolia: None selected

Missouri Valley: Payton Hilts (sr.); Carlie Winchester (jr.); Olivia Guinan (jr.); Maddie Larson (soph.); Maya Contreraz (fr.).

2019-20 WIC Academic All-Conference Teams – Winter

(Must be senior, maintain 3.35 cumulative grade point average).

Boys Basketball

AHSTW: Clayton Akers, Brody Langer, Michael Mantell, Sam Porter;

Audubon: Jackson Jensen, Marcus Olsen, Skyler Schultes;

IKM-Manning: Colten Brandt, Will Jorgensen, Ben Lingle;

Logan-Magnolia: Gabe Walski, Dylan Cunard.

Missouri Valley: Stephen Kean; Riverside: Talen Williams;

Treynor: Craig Chapman, Luke Mieska, Quinn Navara, Jack Stogdill;

Tri-Center: Ryan Lyle;

Underwood: Nick Ravlin, Zach Teten, Isaac Heilman.

Girls Basketball

AHSTW: Kinsey Scheffler, Tristin Heiny;

Audubon: Rylie Hartl, McKenna Petersen, Mallory Riebhoff, Leah Subbert;

IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff, Alexa Branning; 

Logan-Magnolia: Megan Dunn, Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison.

Missouri Valley: Peyton Hilts, Morghan Herman;

Riverside: Ashlynn Amdor, Meghan Reed;

Treynor: Tori Castle, Kennedy Elwood;

Underwood: Abby May, Erin McMains, Lauren Brown, Avary True.

Wrestling

AHSTW: Brady Canada, Seth Kiesel, Joel Sampson;

Audubon: Luke Mosinski;

Logan-Magnolia: Olivia Diggins, Kaleb King, Tanner Mace, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt.

Missouri Valley: Jon Johnson;

Treynor: Brock Fox, Will Halverson, Jacob Hrasky, Mitchel Lutz;

Tri-Center: Bryson Freeberg, Connor Attkisson.

