I understand and affirm that black lives matter. Some of my dearest friends are black people. I love them and they matter. There are many black people, who I do not know, but they matter just the same.
Red people matter. Yellow people matter. Brown people matter. White people matter.
Coalminers, butchers, factory workers, plumbers, bakers, carpenters, waiters, cooks, physicians, attorneys, politicians, ditch diggers, ministers, writers, journalists, actors, sports heroes, laboratory researchers, pharmaceutical companies, nurses, secretaries, schoolteachers, EMTs, veterans, and service men and women, representing us in our branches of service, matter. Of course, the list goes on and on. Do any of these people not matter? They all matter.
Do I matter? I finally figured out that I really do matter when I understood that God only made one of me. He made me and he didn't make me to be somebody else. Being me was the greatest thing in the world, for me. Embracing me, has totally liberated me and given me a whole new freedom to enjoy life. I matter. My wife and children and grandchildren matter. My siblings, friends, neighbors and acquaintances are just like me. They are all unique individuals and they matter.
I'm trying to keep all my body parts working. My legs, lungs, liver, kidneys, feet, hands, eyes, heart, etc. It's not easy and I'm always doing maintenance. Could I live with one arm? A neighbor who taught school and who was one of the greatest people I knew growing up taught classes and refereed basketball with one arm. He was an inspiring human being. I have another friend who does life very well with one real leg and one artificial leg. Truthfully, all body parts matter.
We can make it without some body parts but most of us don't want to. Which body part doesn't matter to you? They all matter and it's important to keep them working in harmony as long as possible. A harmonious healthy body is a beautiful body and seemingly can do almost anything. If a doctor determines cancer is in a part of your body then it requires attention and removal in order to save your life. A body can't live long with a growing cancer. Often poisoned organs have to be aggressively removed to save the body. Standing by and patiently watching to see what the cancer does next will most surely lead to death.
What body part doesn't matter? They all matter. What human being does not matter? All matter. As we affirm that black lives matter, we have to ask if there is anyone who doesn't matter? Are there humans who are less significant? Less deserving? Is there any human being who should ever by classified as second or third rate? No, not one.
We've heard before that, "Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world." May all discrimination of any kind end on our planet. May injustices toward anyone because of skin color be held in abomination. May no one be allowed to treat others obscenely or inhumanely without severe repercussion.
Who doesn't matter? You matter. We all matter.
Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including Uncommon Sense. His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.
Contact him at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com. Like his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette.
