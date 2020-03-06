Two local races will be on the May 12 primary election ballot: Washington County Board of Supervisors districts 5 and 7. The other races will only be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
All races are nonpartisan except for county board. Nonpartisan races appear on the primary ballot only when twice the number of vacancies, plus one more candidate, file for election.
Four candidates have filed for five vacancies on the Blair Community Schools Board of Education. The deadline for incumbents to file was Feb. 18 while the deadline for non-incumbents to file was Monday.
Four non-incumbents filed for two vacancies on the Fort Calhoun City Council. Current Fort Calhoun City Council members Terry Fitzgerald and Lori Lammers did not file for another term. Lammers, however, filed an affidavit Wednesday as a write-in candidate to seek reelection after she did not realize she missed the deadline to re-file.
"We'll see, I know there's four candidates. That's a full house, so to speak," Lammers said. "I realize it's kind of uphill that way, but I've been doing some things here with the city council, and I'd like to continue. If I'm not on the city council, I'll still continue to do things in the community the same way."
In addition to Fitzgerald and Lammers, five other incumbents did not file for another term:
• Loren Havekost, Blair Airport Authority
• Brad Andersen, Blair City Council, District 3;
• Lyle Schjodt, Blair Community Schools Board of Education;
• Jessica Scheer, Arlington Public Schools Board of Education;
• Kim Lukasiewicz, Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education.
The Enterprise will publish questionnaires from candidates in contested races before the primary election.
The filing deadline for village board of trustees, board of education service units and public power districts that receive annual gross revenue of less than $40 million that will hold an election in conjunction with the statewide general election is 5 p.m. July 15 for incumbents and 5 p.m. Aug. 1 for non-incumbents.
Who's filed
All offices are nonpartisan except for county board
All terms are four years except Blair Airport Authority, which is six
Primary election candidates
Washington County Board of Supervisors, district 5
• Herta M. Bouvia, Republican
• Jay P. Anderson, incumbent, Republican
• Mike Mackie, Republican
Washington County Board of Supervisors, district 7
• Kevin Barnhill, incumbent, Republican
• Ronald Hineline, Republican
General election candidates
Washington County Board of Supervisors, district 1
• Steve Dethlefs, incumbent, Republican
Washington County Board of Supervisors, district 3
• Bob Frahm, incumbent, Republican
Blair School Board (vote for 5)
• Deb Parks, incumbent
• Kari Loseke, incumbent
• Brandi M. Petersen, incumbent
• Denise Ray, incumbent
Fort Calhoun School Board (vote for 3)
• Adam Neumann
• Kelli A. Shaner, incumbent
• Tony Knight
• Michael Bonacci, incumbent
• Josh Christensen
Arlington School Board (vote for 3)
• Matt O'Daniel, incumbent
• Shanon Willmott, incumbent
• Erich Meyer
• J.J. Mastny
• Chase Kratochvil
Blair City Council - ward 1
• Chris Jensen, incumbent
Blair City Council - ward 2
• Andrew Schank
• Robert Pearson
Blair City Council - ward 3
• Mindy Rump, incumbent
Blair City Council - ward 4
• Marty L. Shepard, incumbent
Blair Airport Authority (vote for 2)
• David E. Johnson, incumbent
• Marty Rump
Fort Calhoun City Council
• Andy Bowser
• John R. Kelly
• Kris Richardson
• Brian Lasher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.