I will start my story from the time we left for our long-planned trip to drive to Phoenix and stay for two weeks, as we have done the past few years.
Both of our mothers were in Carter Place, and they required additional care each day to keep things running smoothly. My mother, 96, and Ron's mother, 101, were enjoying their environment there. They had social time, played games and the socialization was wonderful for them. We had planned ahead on what they might need when we were away, so had set it up for Ron's sister to take care of his mother’s needs, and my sister and brother to take care of my mother's needs. This was March 12.
After arriving in Phoenix, we got a call from Carter Place stating they were on lockdown and that only employees could enter. This caused an immediate problem for our mothers’ caregivers, but it was ordered by the CDC. Our main concern was protecting our mothers, so we understood.
Both of our mothers had windows facing the inside courtyard, so there was no possibility of seeing them through the windows. There was one instance that they did bring Ron's mom to the door which had a window so our daughter could see her. Otherwise, for two and a half weeks, the only contact we had with them was by phone because after that everyone was quarantined to their rooms. We kept calling to check on them every day and did notice a decline and confusion with Ron's mom. She did not seem to be in reality as the long days in her room in confinement caused her to sleep most of the time.
Fast forward to March 20, we received a call that my mother was being transferred to the hospital. She had a temperature around 101. None of our family could see her since she was in quarantine, but we did call her in her room and checked on her with the nurse’s station. She seemed to be doing well and after two nights in the hospital, they were dismissing her.
They called to tell me they were dismissing her, and I asked if they had the results of the COVID-19 test back. They said no, but there were no criteria to warrant her to stay in the hospital, so they took her back to Carter Place. Around 8 or 9 p.m., she got a call from Three Rivers Health Department that her COVD- 19 test was positive. My daughter had just called to check on her and she told her that her test was positive. She instantly called us in Phoenix. I called Carter Place to see if it was true and they confirmed that they had just received a call. I asked what the next step was and staff began making plans.
We immediately packed our things and headed home. We got to Dalhart, Texas, the first night and received a call at 2:30 a.m. that Ron's mother had been taken by the squad to the Blair Hospital. We packed up and started home in the middle of the night. Ron's sister and our children went as soon as they could to the hospital so someone would be with her if she was passing. Since Carter Place was still in quarantine, no one could see her.
Although she was tested for COVID-19, she did not meet the criteria to be admitted. They called us and said she was being dismissed, and that Carter Place would be picking her up. We talked to Ron's sister and made the decision that we were taking her to our house rather than back to Carter Place, as we felt it would be detrimental for her to go back in her condition. We asked if she could stay at the hospital until we got home so we could help his sister get her to our house, but they said that she had to be dismissed now as they had no place to keep her.
We received a call from Three Rivers Health Department which informed us of the restrictions we would be under by taking her to our home. Since she had been exposed at Carter Place and was tested at the hospital, she would be presumed positive until they received the results. She had to be under strict quarantine until the test came back negative. This involved masks, gloves, disposable items and no one to be around her but her son and daughter in our basement. I could be in the upstairs in the house but was to have no contact with the three of them except to bring them meals and things they needed by placing them outside the patio door.
They said they were going to expedite the test and it should be back in 48 hours, like my mother's test was. We anxiously awaited the results sticking to the strict rules of the quarantine. On day two, after 48 hours, Three Rivers called and said that the test had been mistakenly sent to the CHI lab instead of Three Rivers lab, so it could be a week before we would get the results.
Currently, we are still doing the strict quarantine until we hear. As we noticed Ron's mother had greatly declined and it was very hard to take care of her, we talked about hospice as we thought it might make it easier to take care of her with a hospital bed and some help with personal needs. When I started the process of checking in to it, they said she was not eligible for hospice due to not having a terminal diagnosis. This lady had taken good care of herself all of her life and had not had to use many health care benefits. Now at the age of 101, and nearing the end of her life, it appears she does not meet the criteria to benefit from hospice care. It is as if this generation does not count anymore.
I am not insinuating that Carter Place, or the Blair Hospital, let us down. It is our government, with their rules, which phase out expenses on the elderly, by limiting eligibility requirements. I think this should be a wake-up call to all Americans that it is time to step up and protect our most vulnerable. This is all we have heard on TV the last couple weeks, and, where is this protection? These are the people that served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, so we could enjoy the freedom and prosperity that we were all enjoying only two weeks ago.
Have you ever noticed that the volunteers for recycling and road pickup are between the ages of 60 and 80? They are picking up the trash that teenagers and young people are throwing out because it is too much of an effort to wait and dispose of them when they get home. Also, have you ever observed a senior citizen go to Walmart and put their groceries in the car without returning their cart to the corral? My hope is that the future generation with learn something from this pandemic, and realize we are now passing the torch to them to carry on our hard-working values, or America is in real trouble.
I would also like to say that I feel there have been some good things that have come out of this pandemic. Families have slowed down and realized how precious their lives are. I know my grandchildren have enjoyed having their parents in the house and having time to do things with them.
Another thing which this has done is show us what great relatives and friends we have, who have blown up my phone with texts and phone calls with good wishes and concern. Also, many have brought food and supplies and asked what they could do to help. We say thank you to all of you.
By the time you read this we will hopefully be out of quarantine, and found out Ron's, mom’s, test was negative, and we will be able to see my mother in Carter Place who we have not seen for over two weeks. We will get through this with prayers and patience and I pray all the lives that have been, and will be lost in this pandemic, will show us a purpose to change our ways.
Nancy Williby
Blair
