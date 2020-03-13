The coronavirus pandemic has caused closures and changes in the Washington County area. There are currently 11 known cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Here are the latest cancellations, closures or changes:
• Blair Community Schools will be closed March 16-20. The district will use an eLearning Plan to provide continuous learning during a school closure.
• Area nursing homes, including Crowell Home, Good Shepherd Lutheran Community and Carter Place in Blair and Autumn Pointe in Fort Calhoun, have closed or are limiting access to visitors.
• Tai Chi classes, senior exercise classes and Lunch and Learn events are canceled through at least April 15 at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
• Fort Calhoun Youth Sports is suspending all team-related activities including all indoor and outdoor practices until at least March 23.
• St. John the Baptist Church has canceled the fish fry for Friday.
• Saturday's YMCA State Swim Meet in Lincoln was cancelled Wednesday, leaving the Blair Barracudas and YMCA swim teams from across the state at home.
• The Nebraska Department of Education canceled all State Leadership Conferences, including FBLA, FFA, FCCLA, HOSA and SkillsUSA.
• Presentation by Officer Jobi Drefs on Drugs, Vapes and Teens-What Mentors Need To Know at MCH&HS on Thursday.
• Fourth annual mattress fundraiser for the BHS band is postponed to a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.